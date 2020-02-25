Demi Lovato Sends Powerful Message With Instagram Selfie

How does Demi Lovato look like 80 to 90 percent of the time? Although her fans may be wondering how the singer looks like during her free days, they never really got the chance to see it until she posted her make-up free selfie on Instagram.

Embracing Natural Beauty

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer started off the week embracing her natural beauty. Every one of her followers saw her glowing skin with her #MakeupFreeMonday post on Instagram.

"Haven't done a #NoMakeupMonday in years but I figure after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hairpieces. It's important to show myself underneath it all," Lovato wrote along with a makeup-less selfie.

In her recent engagement, fans often see the "Confident" singer completely made up. She wears full make-up for all her performances and red carpet events. However, what very few people know is that the singer prefers to just let her skin free.

The no-makeup look is her way of making her skin breathe.

"This is what I look like 90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of by booty chin, and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. #ILoveMe," Lovato further wrote.

The singer's fans and friends flooded the comments section with positive feedback on her bare-face selfie. The powerful message she is sending is getting all the support she wants.

"Stunning," country singer Kelsea Ballerini commented along with a heart emoji.

Scooter Braun, Demi's manager, left several clapping emojis as a comment.

One fan of Lovato wrote, "Beautiful with or without makeup. Natural beauty." Another one commented, "As always you look gorgeous!! LOVE your freckles (with smiley and heart emoji)."

Battling With Mental Health Issues

Her emotional performance of her new song "Anyone" at the Grammys awards night was well-applauded. Lovato's powerful rendition of the national anthem during the Super Bowl LIV was truly memorable. And yet despite all these recent successes, Demi continues to quietly fight against her confidence issues.

In a recent interview with Ashley Graham, Demi Lovato opened up about her mental health concerns. At Ashley Graham's podcast "Pretty Big Deal," the "Give Your Heart A Break" singer revealed that she is not in her best shape yet but she is working hard to get there.

After the release of the podcast episode that featured her with Graham, Lovato wrote a message to all her fans and posted it on her Instagram stories.

"Woke up feeling not super confident even tho my PBD episode just came out," she said.

"Let this be a reminder to anyone struggling out there -- this life is a journey with tons of ups and downs but you can't give up. I deal with s-- on the daily but I know I'm gonna be okay with God on my side," Demi wrote.

Lovato also left some advice for her fans. She said that their friends and family can help them with whatever they are going through.

During her interview with Graham, Lovato emphasized that she will no longer "destroy" her mental health to maintain a certain image. She then went on to say that she has not worn a pair of jeans in years because they do not make her feel very good.

Lovato also revealed in the interview that she is unaware of her current weight, which has basically made her feel liberated.

"I finally feel free from it because I don't know my current weight," Lovato said. "This is the freest I have ever felt my entire life."

