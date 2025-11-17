James Pickens Jr., the veteran actor who has portrayed Dr. Richard Webber on ABC's hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" for more than 20 years, revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and is now cancer-free following treatment.

The 73-year-old shared the news through a public service announcement that aired at the conclusion of Thursday's episode of "Grey's Anatomy," in which his character also disclosed a cancer diagnosis.​

"I'm living proof that early detection works," Pickens said in the announcement, emphasizing the importance of prostate cancer screenings, particularly for Black men.​

Pickens' diagnosis followed routine medical care in 2024. During an annual physical, his primary care physician discovered elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels and recommended he see a urologist. When he returned in January, his PSA numbers had increased further, prompting another visit to the urologist.​

An MRI performed by his urologist revealed what the doctor called "something suspicious," according to Pickens. A biopsy was ordered and confirmed the presence of a tumor. However, a subsequent PET scan showed the cancer had not spread and was localized to one area of the prostate.​

Pickens disclosed that prostate cancer runs through his family, noting his father had the disease along with several of his uncles. "It's not the kind of news anyone wants to hear, but to be honest, prostate cancer has run through my family," he said. "I would have been surprised if I hadn't gotten it." He also mentioned having a 90-year-old first cousin who is still living after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, and other relatives who have had the disease without fatal outcomes.​

Given the early detection and a rare variant of the cancer that doctors identified, Pickens chose to undergo a radical prostatectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the entire prostate. The surgery was performed robotically by two urologists. "We caught it really early, and so they thought that would be the best route to take," Pickens explained, adding that doctors wanted to be cautious given the rare nature of his cancer.​

Pickens credited his diligent approach to health monitoring with enabling early detection. His urologist told him, "Because you were so diligent in that piece of your health, it was to your advantage. We were able to catch it so early because you were being tested." In his public service announcement, Pickens stressed that "early detection is key," encouraging others to get screened.