Sandra Bullock kept away from the spotlight after​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the death of her partner, Bryan Randall, in 2023.

Randall, a model turned photographer, died after battling three years with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to PEOPLE.

Insiders revealed that his death "hit her like a Mack truck," which made Bullock look at her life again and decide to take a break from Hollywood.

Bullock, 61, has not starred in a film since the 2022 adventure comedy "The Lost City."

While rumors of a "silent retirement" swirled, an insider told the Daily Mail that the situation is more nuanced than age-related career limits.

"Sandra is not silently retired, but it is going to take something very special for her to get back to work," the source said.

"She has a couple of things in the pipeline, but nothing set in stone. When she is back, she'll do all the interviews, talk about everything she has been going through, but she isn't ready yet... she'll return in her own time and on her own terms."

Friends and colleagues say the actress's retreat is closely tied to the death of Randall, who she described as the "love of my life."

The couple met in 2015 when he photographed her son Louis's birthday, and together they shared two children, Louis and Laila.

The source explained, "When she found Bryan, and became a mom, everything quickly turned into them being the loves of her life – the reason to wake up every day."

Bullock has long prioritized family over career, and Randall's death intensified her focus on her children. "Right now, there are some struggles she is still trying to get through, but her kids are really a force for her and getting her through the hard times," the source added.

Although she has stepped back, Bullock has not abandoned acting entirely.

Reports indicate she is considering a thriller that would reunite her with Keanu Reeves, her co-star in 1994's "Speed," and she is also slated to reprise her role in a sequel to the cult-favorite "Practical Magic" alongside Nicole Kidman.

sandra bullock and bryan randall looking so cute and happily inlove pic.twitter.com/FN2zO7uhHn — sb (@bullockslays) July 31, 2019

A Life Reordered

Bullock's approach to selecting future roles is deliberate.

"She is now going to select and pick her work more carefully in the future and not just do something for the sake of it, as everything has become more important with Bryan's passing," the insider said.

Bullock's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ personal history, which was not easy, is followed by the death of Randall. Among her unfortunate personal experiences, one of the most talked about was her breakup with motorcycle builder and TV presenter Jesse James in 2010.

She shared her thoughts about the importance of partnership in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2021, saying, "I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

She went on, "Think about what kind of parent he would be. And what if something happened? Would you both be great parents to those children even if you didn't make it as a couple. Think about the children first."

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the death of Randall, Bullock has kept her love life very confidential. However, last year she was seen with friends like Jennifer Aniston and Amanda Anka, which sparked speculation about a relationship, per Daily Mail.

As Bullock continues to go through grief and family responsibilities, fans are hopeful for her eventual return to acting.

"Sandra had it all, and once she lost Bryan, she had to rethink priorities, and making movies wasn't the top priority. The time it takes to make them – the time away from family – is a lot to deal with," the source said.