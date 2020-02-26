Royal Fiasco: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Commit MAJOR Blunder Once More

​Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to notice something significant in their recent statement, and their negligence could ignite catastrophe in their post-royal life.

On Friday night, Prince Harry and Meghan released a lengthy message on their website, detailing their transition before they officially leave the monarchy in March 2020.

One of the lines read: "While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

However, although it was clear the statement was a subtle shade to the Queen and the royal family, one royal expert noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "conveniently ignore the country they are currently living in" -- which is Canada.

What The Expert Said

Prince Harry and Meghan decided not to use their current brand name "Sussex Royal" even though they believe that they could use it overseas.

But even if they could have carried it on, Canadian royal expert Patricia Treble said that Canada has rules to follow if they want to use a name "suggesting a connection with the Crown." Apparently though, Meg and Harry are not aware of it.

Through her column published on the Canadian news website Macleans.ca, Treble explained that "under Canadian law, federal government permission 'has to be obtained by the applicant where the word 'Royal' is used as a prefix in a corporate name and where it suggests royal patronage.'"

The guidelines she shared was based on the document released by the state of Ontario. However, British Colombia -- where the family-of-three are currently staying -- share the same rules.

The country requires anyone whose business name has a connection with the Crown to present a written consent from the appropriate authority. The regulation was published on "How to Name a Business or Organization: Naming Rules" section entitled "No Connection with Crown or Royal" on the British Columbia's website.

"The use of the words Crown or Royal in combination with other words that do not imply a connection with the Crown or Royal family may be allowed such as 'Triple Crown Painting Ltd.,' 'Royal Star Holdings Ltd,'" the article stated.

Goodbye, Sussex Royal

Following the bombshell statement on the Sussexes' website, the Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry and Meghan have a new website -- thanks to Duchess of Sussex's best friend Jessica Mulroney.

The report mentioned that the newly-registered site through Mulroney's charity "Shoebox Project Foundation" is sussexglobalcharities.com.

On Sunday though, the BFF posted on Twitter and clarified that "she never acted on Prince Harry and Meghan's behalf."

"If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr. Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project," she wrote.

