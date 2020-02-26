Royal Problem: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set to Have a 'Security Nightmare'

Now that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has finalized the major details of their transition before they fully be out of the royal circle, serious questions and problems are starting to arise.

It includes the matter of who is going to pay for their security aides, especially now that their family has been all over the place.

Through their official website, sussexroyal.com, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex clarified the information surrounding the transition that will take effect in the Spring of 2020 or this coming April 1.

In the statement, Meghan and Harry made it clear that despite aiming to have a private and independent life, they will still require a team of security to protect them and their nine-month-old son, Archie.

The statement insists that the family needs this due to Prince Harry's public profile and birthright, as well as Meghan's independent profile and "shared threat and risk level" as documented over the last few years.

This particular part of the statement sparked fury as the couple has reportedly no concrete plans on how the security team will be funded.

Million-Dollar Security Nightmare

According to reports, the 35-year-old Prince and 38-year-old actress-turned-royal will need at least 12 security officers to protect them on a daily basis. This number could also be split into teams as Harry, Meghan and Archie have been in different places these past weeks.

While the required number of security is quite reasonable, sources said that the expenses could result in a security nightmare. Apparently, it could reach up to $3.9 to $7.7 million in a year.

"The average salary of a protection officer is in excess of £106,000 (or roughly $138,000) and, on current standing, Harry and Meghan need at least 12 if not more split over several teams," a source told Mirror.

This billion-dollar estimate includes the officers' bills, overtime pay as well as travel and accommodation in case Meghan and Harry decide to have multiple residences in different countries.

The source added that training extra officers who will join them for possible relocation may lead to a complete reworking of the situation.

Meghan and Harry Acting Like Brats

Former Metropolitan Police Service protection officer Dai Davies said that the Duke and Duchess' current state of plans are unworkable.

"Harry and Meghan's ­situation has called for a complete ripping up of the ­rulebook, and they are acting like none of the rules apply to them," Davies said.

"There is already a severe lack of trained officers, and this is only adding to the Met's woes," he added.

Former Labor MP Emma Dent Coad also slammed Meghan and Harry's demand for U.K taxpayers to fund their security protection.

"Why must we pay this vast sum to protect these soon-to-be non-royals to jet-set around the world as they play at being philanthropists?" Coad said.

She added that she does not think Harry and Meghan will starve if security fund will come from their pockets as they are both multi-millionaires.

