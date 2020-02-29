Meghan Markle To Ruin Queen Elizabeth In Newest Documentary - Again?!

The story of the royal life and struggles of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will soon be watched on the big screen.

Vice TV posted a trailer of a documentary about the former actress that will shed light on the years leading up to her departure from the royal family along with her husband Prince Harry and their nine-month-old son Archie.

According to Deadline, "Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown" will be an hour-long special and will investigate the roles of British tabloids and the palace's toxic culture in vilifying "Britain's first black princess."

It will also "explore issues of race, prejudice and obsession in a story that threatens to upend one of the longest-running institutions in the world." The "Sussex Royal" branding saga that has engulfed the couple recently will be tackled in the documentary as well.

The documentary film promises to have exclusive interviews with palace insiders and experts, including the royal brothers' former butler and royal correspondents.

The trailer starts with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding on May 2018, as they can be seen waving at flag-bearing fans outside of St George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

At that time, the couple were expected to "drive the monarchy forward into the 21st century," according to an expert.

"This was going to be a fairytale," as the cheers die down and the voiceover breaks through.

On being a member of the royal family, Meghan admitted in the documentary trailer that she "did not have any understanding of what it would be like" before adding: "I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair."

Mixed Reactions

On YouTube, several people commented on the trailer.

One user said, "Harry was a lone wolf now he is free. Good for them."

Another person said, "Oh god, Vice, why are you turning this into a race war? It has nothing to do with race at all."

"This is not about race- I'm mixed race. I'm American I've lived in London. Yes- they are a bit prude. But the bottom line is that the crown is an institution! A well-run one at that."

"Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown" will be first for Vice Television's Vice Versa, a new series of independent documentaries that the company says aims to tackle broken systems and corrupt power structures.

"Our flagship documentary series for 'Vice Versa' will serve as a hub for compelling storytelling that shakes the status quo and awakens viewers to new ideas," Morgan Hertzan, EVP and general manager of Vice TV announced.

Speaking of their latest documentary, Hertzan explained that it is a prime example of a point of view "you won't hear elsewhere" since they are tackling the subject in a confrontational way.

It will premiere on March 10 at 9 PM ET/PT on Vice TV.

This report follows Prince Harry's request that he does not want to be called a Prince anymore. Instead, he wants to be addressed as just Harry.

In a video of Markle they shared on Instagram last week, she was telling British Vogue editor Edward Enninful to call her "Meghan" instead of "Duchess."

According to Insider, they might use "Mountbatten-Windsor" as their last names, or simply, the "house" they belong in, which is "Sussex."

