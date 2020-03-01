Jenna Dewan Wrap Baby Bump With a Sheet Mask? -- Here's WHY!

Jenna Dewan could not hide her excitement for the newest member of their little family. In the most recent photo she posted, the actress showed off her baby bump -- which came with a little extra.

Pregnant Jenna gave her baby bump a little pampering with some hydrating belly sheet mask on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Belly Pampering 101

The 39-year old "Step Up" star shared a photo of herself wearing a black bra and underwear in her Instagram account. Her growing baby bump was on full display, but that was not all she was showing off.

"Can you spot the bump? (with a wink emoji)," Jenna wrote in the caption of her pregnancy selfie. The Hatch sheet mask was notably wrapped around her bump.

For those who does not know, the mask will help minimize the stretch marks. It is definitely belly pampering at its best.

Since she made the announcement of her pregnancy in September 2019, the expectant mother has been open about her pregnancy journey. This is the actress' second pregnancy, but her first child with her fiance Steve Kazee.

"The World Of Dance" show host previously told Us Weekly that her six-year-old daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum cannot wait to play the role of a big sister. Dewan said that Everly is looking forward to take on the big sister duties.

"This morning, she told me, 'I'm preparing myself for that baby to be crying all the time," she shared with Us Weekly in January.

"It was so adult of her. She even asked if she could get up in the middle of the night when the baby cries. She would like to sing her a lullaby. I was like 'That's so sweet.'"

Starting a Family

Steve Kazee is just as excited to be a dad as Dewan is on becoming a mother again to their little bub. The first-time father told Us Weekl that he was thrilled for this new blessing and nervous at the same time.

"I'm nervous as can be, but I'm trying to be just calm about it," the Broadway artist said. He believes that people have been parenting for millions of years, so he knows he and Dewan will be okay.

"There are no words to describe how excited we are at this point because we are beyond happy," the soon to be father shared. He added that at this time, he remains to be in awe of the fact that there is a life growing inside the human being he loves so much (referring to Dewan).

The couple has been dating since October 2018. Dewan, Kazee and some family and friends celebrated Dewan's baby shower earlier this month. The festive celebration of new life came with a blessing circle.

What is even more exciting is that the two have recently been engaged. The Kazee proposed to Dewan a few days after Valentine's Day this year.

Earlier this 2020, Dewan and Tatum made their split official after nearly nine years of being married. The exes have finalized their divorce on January 14.

Channing Tatum has also moved on from Dewan, as he is now back with Jessie J.

