Katy Perry Pregnant! Ex-Husband Russell Brand Heartbroken?

While Hollywood couples are breaking up left and right, the "American Idol" judge Katy Perry surprised her fans with her big reveal.

The 35-year old singer and songwriter confirmed that she is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom through her latest music video "Never Worn White".

In the last shot, Perry made the big reveal as she was delicately cradling her beautiful baby bump while wearing a white tube top and sheer bottom. She also announced her pregnancy through her Instagram and wrote: "Let's just say it's gonna be a jam-packed summer..."

The "I Kissed a Girl '' artist also tweeted about the happiness of not having to carry around a big purse to hide her tummy.

Katy Perry's Ex-Husband Reacts

With all the congratulatory messages for the couple, Perry's ex-husband Russel Brand opened up about his experiences with heartbreaks.

This was a day after the pop star announced on Wednesday, March 4, that she is having a baby.

In his five-minute IG TV titled "How I Got Over Heartbreak", the British comedian began his video by asking his followers "Have you had your heart broken?"

"I've experienced heartbreak most of my life. Now I'm in my 40s so I can look back at heartbreak when I was 15, heartbreak when I was 12, heartbreak when I was 11, heartbreak in my 20s and 30s. You know sort of right into like until when I got married. Just getting my heart broken again and again," Brand said.

Brand also admitted that there was a time when he did a self-evaluation and blamed his vices as the reason for his relationship downfalls.

"I reckon in my case it was because I like to be in the outside. I'm by default [going to turn] to drug addiction and alcoholism. I'm not good at sitting with myself," Russel furthered.

The "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star, however, pointed out that heartbreaks are not the worst enemy. They can be an outlet and "motivators of so much art and poetry" due to the extreme feeling like "rupture" and "separation" that take place and the "feeling of being cast out of the Eden of love."

The host turned author ended his video by saying he has been "whooped and whipped and cowed by life to the point where I can only apply sacred devotion to the sacred."

Russel Brand Announces Divorce Plans via Text

Katty Perry and Russel Brand separated in December 2011 after being married for 14 months. This was after the 44-year-old comedian asked for a divorce over a text message while the pop star was on her out of town tour.

After a year, the divorce was finalized, citing "irreconcilable differences" as their reason.

In her previous interview with Vogue, the "Wide Awake" singer revealed that she and ex-husband have not spoken to each other since the divorce.

The singer also admitted that her separation with Brand was messy and had affected her career.

