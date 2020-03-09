Kendall Jenner Never Ready to Have Kids?

It is without a doubt that the public is so hooked with every single member of the Kardashian - Jenner clan as it gets getting bigger and bigger every single year. Even the grandkids got that "Kardashian" swag and that's what makes them so lovable.

However, one member of the famous brood is not afraid of FOMO-- parenthood wise.

No Kids, No Problem!

Supermodel and Calvin Klein ambassador, Kendal Jenner seems to enjoy her cool aunt status as she posts a meme-worthy video in her Instagram account of her enjoying the pool party with her sisters and their kids.

With the caption "Still No kids," the 24-year-old reality star showed off their momager's Palm Springs, California property as they indulge in a mini getaway with sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian.

While Kendall is filming all the shenanigans as she posed with a thumbs-up sign, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was sporting a tan bandeau top with a skimpy bikini as she was seen chasing his only daughter, Stormi Webster.

Khloe, on the other hand, spotted racing with her one-year-old daughter True as she was wearing a white cover-up and her blonde hair in braids.

Kim K's two-year-old daughter Chicago was seen wearing a light blue swimsuit and floaters.

Following the said video, Kendal seems to enjoy the "no kids, no drama" life as she snapped a photo of her with Kim's 9-month-old daughter, Psalm.

Kardashian - Jenner Grandkids

The Kardashian matriarch currently has 10 grandkids. Her eldest daughter, Kourtney has three children named Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Scott Disick

As for the most famous Kardashian member, the Skims founder has four kids from her equally famous husband, Kanye West. Her eldest daughter is North who just debuted her rapping career at the Yeezy Paris Fashion Week Show, followed by her son, Saint, and daughter Chicago and the youngest, Psalm.

The third child and youngest daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Khloe has an only child named True from her ex-beau, Tristan Thomson.

The only man from the Kardashian - Jenner clan is Rob, has a daughter named Dream Renee from her whirlwind romance with model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna.

Skipping Kendall, last on the list is the self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner who has a two-year-old daughter from an ex-partner, Travis Scott.

Does Kendall Want to Have Kids in the Future?

Going back to Kendall, in her previous interview with Vogue, the face of Versace opened up about wanting to have kids but not too soon.

"I am ready to wait," she says. "I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29."

Tagged as the "highest-paid model" in 2018, Kendall says she's focused on her career and investing in her future.

"Worst Parent" from the Kardashian Brood

Interestingly, Kendall was put on the hot seat in one of the episodes of "The Late Late Show," where she was dared by her rumored ex, Harry Styles to play "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

The supermodel was asked to rank all of her siblings from best to worst parent, and if she failed, she is required to drink 1,000-year-old egg-nog.

She first mentioned Rob, followed by Khloe, Kim, Kylie, and eldest sister, Kourtney is the worst parent of the bunch.

