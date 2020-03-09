74-Year-Old Dolly Parton Wants to Be Playboy Cover Girl Again!

74-year-old country icon Dolly Parton does not plan on retiring anytime soon. In fact, she has other plans in mind.

Not only is she planning to stay in the music business, but she also hopes to recreate one of her most iconic magazine covers to date.

"I don't plan to retire. I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," Parton told 60 Minutes Australia.

"I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it - I don't know if they will - if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75 years old."



She became the first country singer to pose for the magazine although within very specific parameters that did not include nudity, Wearing the iconic Playboy bunny outfit and ears, Dolly Parton appeared on the cover of the October 1978 issue of Playboy magazine.

The country megastar was 32 years old in 1978 when she became the first-ever country musician to appear on the cover.

The iconic magazine cover highlighted the blonde beauty wearing the signature Playboy bunny black leotard and bunny ears.

When asked if she would bust out the same bustier she wore at the cover, the "Jolene" singer mused, "Maybe. I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same."

Body Image Advocate

During the interview, Dolly was also asked about her cosmetic procedures. Parton admitted that she had unlimited nips and tucks and even compared her look to cartoons.

"The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don't really age that much."

According to her, when she turns 90, she will look about the same way "but with just thicker makeup and bigger hair."

Last year, Parton spoke about the body image issues that affect young girls.

On BBC Newsnight, she said that everybody cannot have a "movie star's body" and it is causing a lot of problems such as suicide, depression, drugs addicition and alcoholism.

In a clip of her interview, she said, "We can't change maybe the world but if we can change ourselves and maybe just stuff around us, it might make some difference."

New Docu

Miley Cyrus' godmother has been recently promoting her new documentary special on A&E entitled, "Biography: Dolly."

The film is said to have followed Parton's journey to stardom, starting from her childhood where she spent in poverty to her early days in Nashville.

It will also cover her multiple hit singles and recent 50th-anniversary celebration.

In People's first look, Dolly explained she wanted to be seen -- recognized and be a star -- despite looking artificial because deep inside, she's "totally real."

It is set to be part of a trilogy of specials that honor other country superstars such as Kenny Rodgers and Willie Nelson.

Several friends of the country singer and fellow musicians such as Jane Fonda and Linda Sperry also spoke about Parton in the short clips.

Prior to this documentary, BBC has commissioned a feature-length documentary about her entitled "Dolly's Country," which promised to uncover a very different Dolly Parton, said to be "no less extraordinary but far more authentic and far more surprising."

