Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Attend Last Commonwealth Service as Senior Members

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. This attendance will be there last as senior members of the royal bloodline.

On March 9, 2020, the royal annual event has made such importance as the venue is packed with a lot of royalties. This includes the dutch and the dutchess, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Queen itself.

The event has held in an afternoon at the famous London-based church.

The Prince and the Duchess' Plan to Leave

It was the first time since January that the public saw Queen Elizabeth with Duchess Meghan. The separation and the lack of contact were made possible because of the decision of Prince Harry and the Duchess to leave the royal lineage and start a life away from the royalty. Both have also expressed the desire to live financially independent.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are both scheduled to withdraw from the royal affiliation on March 31. Both have also attended two engagements ever since last week when they have returned to the United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth immediately responded to an Instagram post by Prince Harry and the Duchess by calling a crisis meeting. Both the Prince and the Duchess have stated on the Instagram post that they want to create a new progressive role.

The Commonwealth Service

Queen Elizabeth entered Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service in a formal procession where several royals are expected to join in. Prince William and Kate are both seen to skip the formalities and also does Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

There are several interactions shared between the royalties, and one particular event that has been reported is the interaction between Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Harry and Meghan greeted William and Kate by waving and smiling at them.

Q13fox reported that Meghan was seen to be wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress. The emerald-green dress was adorned with a cape that goes along with a fascinator by William Chambers.

The Plans of the Couple

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are active in building a non-profit organization and are planning to make it as their focus while they are in their transition period that is supposed to last for 12 months.

Harry would like to focus more on helping to improve the lives of those people in service, sports, conservation, and even HIV. The Prince is also working on Travalyst which is important for the travel and tourism industry.

The Duchess is planning to allocate her focus on gender equality, scholarship, and the empowerment of women.

The couple has attended several events before the grand Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey. It was reported that Harry and Meghan attended an event, Endeavour Fund Awards, dedicated to the achievements and honor of those who are serving the country.

On March 7, 2020, the couple was seen to be attending a concert. The event happened on London's Royal Albert Hall and was intended as a fundraiser for the Royal Marines Charity and also a charity that is focused on children with cancer.

