Julia Roberts Cannot Believe Meghan Markle Did This!

Meghan Markle is back in the U.K. for the last round of royal engagements she and husband Prince Harry are expected to attend. But her comeback after months of being in Canada is truly making a bold statement.

A Pretty Woman

The Duchess of Sussex was wearing a vibrant scarlet red dress by Safiyaa at the Mountbatten Festival of Music held at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. It came with a cape detail that looked just right. Her presence in the festival is one of the last few engagements that she and Prince Harry have as senior members of the royal family.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the elegant dress and compared it to the iconic dress Julia Roberts wore in the movie "Pretty Woman."

A Twitter user by the name Royal Suitor pointed out the striking resemblance of Meghan's dress to the off-shoulder column dress that Julia Roberts wore in the 1990 romantic comedy movie. Royal fans then had a quick meltdown when Julia Roberts herself liked the photo that Meghan posted.

The Twitter user posted side by side the photos of Meghan's red dress and that of Roberts. The user wrote on the caption, "The feeling when the game recognizes the game!"

Fans also quickly made comparisons betweeb the two dresses. One wrote, "Julia Roberts liked the photo, came to serve looks she did in 'Pretty Woman'."

"There are certain angles tonight that make Meghan look like she's Julia Roberts," another Twitter user said before a fellow commenter replied to the post saying, "Exactly what I was thinking."

Is this Meghan's way of channeling the inner Hollywood star in her? Is this a preview of the many star-like ensembles she is going to put together now that she will be out of the royal palace soon?

Inspiring to Be a Star

This was not the first time that Meghan's look was inspired by a celebrity movie star. In fact, the former "Suits" actress made a list in 2017 of the top 10 inspirational women she looks up to, which included the Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts.

In an interview, Meghan revealed that it was Roberts who inspired her to pursue an acting career to begin with.

The Duchess of Sussex penned a list of the top ten women who changed her life for "Glamour" magazine. Meghan admitted that the first person who ever influenced her to take on a career in acting was Roberts. When critics compared her to the star, she considered it the "best compliment of all time.

"I saw her on-screen and told myself that it looks like a lot of fun. 'I wanna do that'," Meghan said that time. She added that when she was younger, people complimented her look and told her that she looked a lot like Julia Roberts in profile.

"It was the best compliment of all time," Meghan added.

The "Pretty Woman" star reacted to what Meghan said, claiming she was "floating" after hearing that she inspired Meghan to pursue her dreams.

What is truly inspiring about these exchanges is that two powerful and influential women of their own time are complementing each other. Their positive messages about being inspired and feeling good about themselves only send a strong message worthy of sharing at this time.

Meghan Markle and Julia Roberts have become inspirations to a lot of women all over the world. Not only because they are good at what they do, but because they recognize that others can be a positive influence to better their lives too.

