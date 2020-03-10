Coachella 2020 May Face Postponement Because of COVID-19 Outbreak in U.S.

Coachella, the most-awaited annual music festival, is expected to be heavily affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and could be postponed some time from now.

According to some sources, Goldenvoice which is Coachella's promotion manager is contacting artists to talk about the possible postponement or reschedule of the music festival. Together with this, it is also reported that they are working on a possible move of Stagecoach's schedule somewhere around fall.

About Coachella

Coachella is a collaboration by numerous artists and is considered to be a music festival. The annual event is being flooded by more than 250,000 people which spans over two weekends.

The amount of people that are going to attend the event puts risks in terms of the COVID-19 outbreak, which explains the efforts being made by the promoters.

The Empire Polo Club which is located in Indio is the music festival's default location every April.

This year's Coachella packs 150 performances and even more. This includes the headliners which are Rex Orange County, Travis Scott, and Rage Against the Machine.

Official Statement from the Management

AEG and its branch called Goldenvoice are still silent about the schedule of Coachella.

Speculations about the reschedule or postponements are mainly because of an announcement by SXSW on March 6, 2020. It was reported that Austin has canceled all its music and media related conventions and conferences due to the outbreak.

The scheduled Ultra Music Festival in Miami for this year is also going on a hiatus and schedules about the gathering will be posted later on.

A similar postponement also happened, and this one even nearer the venue for Coachella 2020. BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is postponed and open for a reschedule. The organizers decided this approach is the right one to take because of a confirmed case of a coronavirus in the area. Riverside County, an area near the location of the music festival have declared a public health emergency after the first confirmed case.

As of the moment, there are a total of 3 confirmed patients that are confirmed to have the virus in Riverside County.

Coronavirus in the U.S.

545 cases of the COVID-19 are confirmed on March 10, 2020, and a total of 20 deaths have been recorded in the United States.

This alarming number of cases have made the county director of Riverside County to take precautionary measures. Kim Saruwatari, the head director advises music festivals, conventions, and gatherings to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to her, they want to keep the county safe and its inhabitants. She also added that the state and the effects of the virus are constantly changing, making monitoring a must. The county is not yet sure whether they should implement mandatory postponement for these music festivals but Kim said that they are always watching closely.

The management that handles the Coachella annually will eventually be pressured to reschedule the music festival because of how many events have been postponed around it.

Coachella 2020 news will come out soon as promoters are also monitoring different music festivals that are also happening annually which includes the Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Bonnaroo.

