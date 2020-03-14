Royal in Tears: Meghan Markle Very Sad on Final Solo Royal Duty

Now that Meghan and Prince Harry are a few days away from officially leaving their royal life, this made the couple emotional as they bid farewell to their London-based staff.

As cited in multiple news outlets, a teary-eyed duchess left their Buckingham Palace office as she headed to North America to be with her 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

The Sussexes' last public royal engagement was during the Commonwealth Day celebrations on March 9 together with other senior members of the royal family, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Bids Farewell to Loyal U.K. Staff

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie shared that during Meghan's last solo engagement -- which is a meeting with the Association of Commonwealth Universities at Buckingham Palace -- she was visibly in "heightened emotions" as she said her goodbye to her loyal staff.

"There was a sense of sadness and I think on the final engagement that I was there with Meghan for, it was more difficult than ever I think to keep that guard up," Scobie revealed.

With the former "Suits" star leaving the U.K., it marks the start of their transition as non-royals.

"For Meghan, saying goodbye to her staff didn't just represent a sad ending for the relationship that they had working together, it also represented the end of her time as a working member of the Royal Family," Scobie added before pointing out that she felt Meghan really appreciated their staff.

New Environment Means New Team for Meghan and Harry

Scobie also claimed that since the couple chose to start their new life away from the British monarchy, there is a "sense of fear" to leave their loyal UK-based staff and create a new set of team in Canada.

"They've helped them fend off the attacks and the tabloids, they've helped organize tours and the amazing engagements and the photos that we see around the world," the royal insider said.

Scobie also shared that with a new group of people around them as they start a new life away from the royal family, Meghan, Prince Harry and their new staff will definitely need some time to get used to their work.

Earlier this year, it was reported that 15 members the Sussexes' staff were laid off after they were told that they are closing their Buckingham Palace office. It is worth noting, however, that most of the staff were re-absorbed and redistributed in the royal household.

As for the remaining staff, they have successfully managed to set up the couples' final engagements such as the Mountbatten Festival of Music last March 7 and the Commonwealth Day service.

Meghan and Harry will no longer be working royals starting March 31.

With that said, the couple will lose their HRH titles and will be lliving a financially independent life.

