Tom Hanks Sparks Funny Debate in Australia Amid Coronavirus Crisis

When the news broke that Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive from coronavirus, fans are quick to worry and send their support to the couple.

The couple caught the virus while they are in Australia filming for the 63-year-old actor's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic film, where Tom plays the role of Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The award-winning actor first confirmed the news through his official Instagram account. Tom said that he and Rita would have to follow the protocol to be under quarantine for their health and the public's safety as well.

Despite his age, the "Cast Away" legendary star acts like a true millennial, utilizing his social media accounts to give his family, friends, and fans an update on the current status of their recovery.

A day after Tom confirmed the news, he also uploaded a selfie of him and Rita saying that they are taking the recovery one-day-at-a-time. He also thanked the fans for sending them love and support during this challenging time.

However, on Tom and Rita's fourth day in isolation, the actor sparked a major debate from social media users after sharing his "coronavirus breakfast."

Breaky The Aussie Way

In just a few weeks in Australia, it looks like the Oscars best actor has already adopted a true Australian habit, judging from the breakfast snap that he uploaded on his Instagram account on Sunday morning.

"Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx," Tom uploaded alongside a photo of his breakfast composed of a glass of water, two pieces of toasted bread with visibly thick spread, and the famous Australian spread Vegemite.

But the picture quickly stirred debate among social media users due to the amount of Vegemite spread Tom put on his toast.

"Ok, that's far too much vegemite on the toast," model and actor William Franklyn Miller commented.

"You can NEVER have too much vegemite!" a social media user wrote.

Tom also received massive criticisms when he shared the photo on Twitter.

"Tom. What are you doing? No Australian puts that much vegemite on their toast," one Twitter user said.

"Tom, I mean this with all the respect and love in the world, but that is too much Vegemite," another one added.

But some also support the actor's choice of using a generous amount of Vegemite, saying it will surely kill all the coronavirus on his body.

"That's one way to kill any Coronavirus in your system. Nothing could survive that much Vegemite," one user commented on Instagram.

"If you can eat that much vegemite, you must be feeling strong!" another one wrote.





What Is Vegemite?

Vegemite is a dark brown savory thick spread, which Australians often eat together with bread, toast, or crackers. It is made from yeast extract mixed with vegetables and spices. Unlike other spreads, Vegemite is vegetarian, fat-free, and sugar-free.

The Australian staple spread tastes salty with a little bitterness -- the flavoring may remind you of the umami taste of some intense soy sauce. It may sound unhealthy, but according to Healthline, Vegemite is 100% nutritious that some doctors and dietitians even recommend it as a source of B vitamins.

Some of the health benefits of eating Vegemite includes boosting brain health, reduce fatigue, reduce anxiety and stress, and lower risk of heart disease risk.

