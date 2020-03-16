'Game of Thrones' Actor Unable to Escape Coronavirus -- Tests Positive!

Another actor has joined the growing list of celebrities acquiring the deadly coronavirus, which is now declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

On Monday, "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju took to Instagram to tell his 3.7 million followers that he was tested positive for the virus officially known as COVID-19.

Who Is Kristofer Hivju in Game of Thrones?

Kristofer is known for playing the role of the fearsome Tormund Giantsbane in the hit HBO series. Tormund belongs to the group of Wildings or the people living "beyond the wall" and considered as mortal enemies of the Night's Watch.

His character was eventually loved by "Game of Thrones" fans when he eventually became an ally of the Night's Watch and Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) in fighting against the so-called "walkers."

The fans also adored Kristofe's character for his cute admiration over the fierce lady night, Brienne of Tart.

Kristofer's Coronavirus Scare

The Norweigan actor confirmed that he and his family are currently doing self-isolation to prevent the virus from spreading to other people.

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes," Kristofer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and his wife.

The 41-year-old actor said that while he shows some signs of cold symptoms, he and his family are in perfect health condition and there is nothing to worry about.

Kristofer acknowledged the fact that many patients might be experiencing the worst symptoms and facing higher risk, so he encouraged his fans to be extremely careful to avoid getting the virus.

He reminded his followers to practice necessary prevention like washing hands, maintaining social distance, and doing self-quarantine to help stop spreading or acquiring the virus.

"Together, we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!" Kristofer said.

"Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions," he added.

Other Celebrities Infected With Coronavirus

Kristofer's announcement came after actors like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba also revealed that they were tested positive for COVID-19.

Tom Hanks had a positive diagnosis together with his wife, Rita Wilson. The couple acquired the virus while staying in Australia filming for the legendary actor's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic film.

Meanwhile, the "Fast and The Furious" actor Idris Elba also confirmed that he was tested positive on coronavirus through a social media post. Just like Kristofer, the actor said he did not feel any symptoms at all, but got exposed to someone who also acquired the virus.

Both high profile actors, who are now in isolation, encourage the public to practice extreme social distancing and frequent handwashing to avoid adding to the growing list of coronavirus cases in the world.

