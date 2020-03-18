Prince Harry Cannot Help! Meghan Markle's 'Hollywood Royal' Ambition Shattered by Coronavirus

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's final round of engagements as royals are finally over and done with. What could be next for this lovely couple? Will they be in more public engagements in Hollywood?

However, the coronavirus pandemic seems to thwart all plans that Meghan and Harry have to begin their lives as fake royals in Hollywood.

The Royal Branding

Meghan and Harry are finally free from the demands of the royal family. They could now begin to work on selling their royal family branding overseas.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as members of the royal family, they had insisted on moving back and forth between North America and the U.K.

The couple, however, has been very honest when they said they wanted to be more financially independent. This only meant one thing: they are determined to make as much money as they can. Hopefully, some of it will fund the social causes they have fought to support and move forward.

Everything was going well as planned. It was all going so well when the coronavirus caught up with them. Luckily, both Harry and Meghan came back to Canada in time before the Canadian Prime Minister put the country on lockdown.

How will the coronavirus affect the royal branding the couple is trying to sell? Where will the lockdown take the royal couple?

Not so Royal Anymore

A growing number of celebrities have come out saying that they have contracted the coronavirus. Popularity aside, these celebrities have admitted their current health status in order to help educate the public. Just like the rest of the ordinary citizens, the coronavirus pandemic has put everyone's plans to a halt.

However, not everyone was banking on the idea of generating millions of dollars using the reputation and the name of the royal family. By March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer active members of the royal family. Along with their freedom comes the restriction to use the term "royal" in any of their future engagements.

The Queen has also decided to ban them from using the brand "Sussex Royal."

Some reports said that the Queen raised the issue of the couple using the "royal" branding, considering that they did not want to do anything with being royal. Though disappointed by the Queen's decision, the couple has agreed not to use "Sussex Royal" after March 31.

How will they move forward their ambition then? Without the "royal" branding, how will Meghan and Harry sell themselves in Hollywood?

Coronavirus Outbreak: Everything On Lockdown

The unexpected lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has also affected the travel plans of the Hollywood royals. Prince Harry is especially trapped in Canada with Meghan and their son as Canada closed all its borders to anyone who is not a Canadian citizen.

Permanent residents, as well as U.S. Citizens, are still allowed to enter the borders through the airports in five key cities.

Despite intensified efforts to contain the virus, the World Health Organization has declared it a pandemic. Everyone is urged to do their share in keeping the virus from spreading. Governments have told their residents to stay at home. If not, always practice social distancing.

The Hollywood royals and all their plans will just have to wait. Meghan's plans of house hunting in Malibu will just have to be put on hold as well.

