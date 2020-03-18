Is Katy Perry Hiring Her American Idol Co-Judges at Her Wedding?

Pop icon Katy Perry seems to be hitting two birds with one stone by gradually planning her big day while expecting her first child with fiance, Orlando Bloom.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight along with fellow "American Idol" judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, the 35-year-old singer revealed that she considers hiring her co-stars to perform at her wedding together with AI host Ryan Seacrest to officiate the ceremony.

"I have thought about it. I wish. I wish," she said. "They're very expensive," she added. "Yeah. That's the whole budget, honestly," Perry laughed. "Lionel, especially, is the whole budget. And with Ryan officiating? Yeah, it's over."

Bryan replied with a joke and said: "I'll be out drinking with Orlando the night before," to which the singer responded: "My fiancé's gonna come hungover and it's because of you."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Wedding Plans

Moreover, it was reported that the "Roar" hitmaker and Bloom's wedding will be postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple had planned to have their nuptials in Japan this year; however, because of the current health crisis, they have decided to move the date a little further. As fo this moment, Japan has 882 reported cases and 29 death tolls.

Amid the outbreak, the Billboard Music Award winner has recently cut her business trip to Australia to be with her fiance.

"Katy has left Australia to head home to see Orlando and rest," an insider told ET.

"This is Katy's first pregnancy and although she wants to still keep her work commitments, she knows now is a scary time and is taking her health and her child's health seriously."

"Katy plans to scale back on work things where she can and, although she didn't want to cancel some work engagements in Australia, she knew it was the right thing to do," the source added.

Aside from their wedding plans, earlier this month, the "American Idol" judge announced that she is pregnant.

The "Chained to the Rhythm" artist made the big reveal through her new music video "Never Worn White."

At the end of the video, Perry is seen cradling her beautiful baby bump while wearing a white tube top and sheer dress.

She also posted a clip of her music video through her Instagram with the caption: "Let's just say it's gonna be a jam-packed summer..."

Now that Katy is out and proud of her baby bump, the pop icon was often spotted wearing colorful form-fitting dresses.

Soon-to-be Momma Hopes for A Baby Girl

In her recent concert, the very pregnant Katy shared her hopes for her little one's gender.

"I hope it's a girl," the soon-to-be mom told the audience while performing at the Women's Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia.

Coincidentally, the pop star was sporting pink rompers with matching cape and white sneakers while topping off the look with her high bun and statement earrings.

