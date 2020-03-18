Drake At Risk For Coronavirus After Doing THIS!

Over the past few months that the deadly coronavirus hit different countries in the world, it mainly teaches us one thing: no one is immune from this global pandemic.

People from all walks of life could be infected, whether you are an elderly, a regular citizen, a medical frontline, a legendary actor, a sports superstar, or even a country's top leader.

That is why the government and health sectors across the globe would never miss a day without reminding the public over and over again to practice proper handwashing, maintain social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible.

One of the high profile celebrities who recently caught COVID-19 is the National Basketball Association (NBA) star Kevin Durant.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Brooklyn Nets confirmed that four other athletes from the team tested positive from coronavirus.

"All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians," the team's statement reads.

While the official statement did not name the infected team members, Durant confirmed his case through an interview with The Athletic.

"Everyone, be careful. Take care of yourself and quarantine," Durant said. "We're going to get through this."

As part of the precautionary measures, the team contacted people who had a recent encounter with the players and asked them to practice self-isolation to make sure they will not spread the virus in case they caught it.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting," the statement added.

Drake Taking Proactive Precautions

One of the people who was recently in contact with the two-time NBA All-Star MVP is the famous singer Drake.

According to reports, the 33-year-old singer has already taken preventive measures by practicing self-quarantine to make sure he will not spread the virus in case he has contracted it.

Page Six reported that the Canadian singer opted to stay at his Toronto mansion after being exposed to a known COVID-19 case.

Roughly eight days before Durant tested positive for coronavirus, he and Drake went out to party at West Hollywood's hotspot Nice Guy. They partied the night away following the Nets game' against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

On March 11, the "God's Plan" hitmaker even posted a photo of him hanging out with Durant.

"Life is a race, and the grim reaper catches up...till then glasses up," Drake wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from their recent nigh out.

As of writing, the singer has not yet confirmed nor denied that he is indeed practicing self-isolation. Drake is also yet to confirm if he has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Other Celebrities in Self-Quarantine

Aside from Drake, many celebrities set a good example by practicing self-isolation even if they have not tested positive of the virus and has not been in contact with a known COVID-19 case.

Some of these celebrities include Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian-West and family, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles