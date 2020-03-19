Did Idris Elba Just Blame Justin Trudeau's Wife for Contracting Coronavirus?

On Monday, March 17, 2020, Idris Elba made headlines after personally confirming that he is now part of the growing number of patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

In a two-minute clip that the "Luther" actor posted on Twitter, he revealed that he is not showing any symptoms at all and feeling perfectly fine.

The 47-year-old actor addressed his social media followers together with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre.

"This morning, I got some test result back for coronavirus, and it came back positive. Yup, and it sucks," Idris said.

The actor explained that he decided to get the test after realizing he got exposed to a known COVID-19 case. When he found out that he was able to interact with someone who also tested positive for the virus, he immediately practiced self-isolation and subjected himself to a test.

Idris, now a coronavirus carrier, encouraged his followers to take the global pandemic seriously and follow the advice to do proper hand washing and social distancing.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Who Infected Idris?

In a followup video on Tuesday, the "Fast & Furious" actor suggested that he may have gotten the infection after meeting Sophie Trudeau -- the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who both tested positive for coronavirus.

It turns out that Idris met the 44-year-old Canadian First Lady shortly before they tested positive for COVID-19. The actor believes that he got exposed to the virus on March 4, when he and Sophie met at the "We Day UK" charity event in Wembley.

"It's hard to say when I got the disease or when I contracted COVID-19, it's hard to say when. I will say that I know I've been exposed to it from March 4," Idris said.

"That's when the person that came up positive, that was the time I got in contact with that person."

In a photo obtained by Daily Mail, Idris and Sophie could be seen posing for a photo together with Lewis Hamilton and several attendees. In the picture, the group is obviously not practicing social distancing with both Idris and Sophie extending their hands to the people beside them.

Idris Defended His Wife

In the same video, the actor addressed people who criticized his wife for staying beside him in the video where he confirmed his case.

Idris explained that the 30-year-old model wanted to give him support and stay by his side throughout the disease diagnosis.

"Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side. I love her even more for it, and I would do the same for her," Idris said.

The actor also revealed that his wife felt sad from the backlash she received for staying beside him. He also confirmed that his wife immediately practiced self-isolation and subjected herself to a coronavirus test.

"Sabrina's good too. Sabrina today finally managed to get a test, and we're thankful for that. Generally, Sabrina's fine. Nervous of course. Worried," Idris said.

The actor said that Tom Hank's brave revelation about being infected with coronavirus is what inspired him to share his story and journey against COVID-19 as well.

