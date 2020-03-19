Ryan Reynolds Becomes Green Lantern in Funny Coronavirus Reminder

Ryan Reynolds is not using his celebrity status to help combat the coronavirus epidemic. Instead, he gets his superhero costume to spread awareness and help save more people in these trying times.

Green Lantern Will Save the Day

Ryan Reynolds, known for his fantastic humor, has brought positive catharsis amid the coronavirus scare. He tastefully mocked himself and others like Hugh Jackman on social media. In the same spirit, he sent out the best message to everyone on the celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

In line with the green theme of the celebration, the actor dressed himself up as Green Lantern again. This time, he promised to save the say by promoting cleanliness during the pandemic. The goal was to remind people of the importance of proper hygiene and sanitation to keep all viruses away.

With the picture of him as Green Lantern, Reynolds made a rhyming poem to send out positive vibes despite the global pandemic.

"In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night,

No virus shall escape my sight.

Let those who doubt COVID's might

Beware my power, soap, and water

Happy St. Patrick's Day!"

Perhaps the only good thing about doing the Green Lantern movie was that it paved the way for the Canadian actor to meet his wife Blake Lively. The couple recently shared on social media the donation they made to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to provide air for those severely affected by COVID-19.

A Comeback at Its Best

Reynolds is Green Lantern, and he vows to help spread awareness and not the virus. While he played the role of Hal Jordan in DC's Green Lantern, the superhero film is remembered as one of the worst comic book adaptation films of all time.

It was not just about the lackluster story that it carried nor the lack of excitement in the villains, but it was the movie enterprise altogether. The misuse of CGI was not appreciated by the movie critics in 2011 that it got a 26% rating from the movie review site "Rotten Tomatoes."

Reynolds, himself, publicly admitted that he has not seen the final cut of the film. If he did, he would have the same criticism or maybe even worse. And yet, the failure of "Green Lantern" did not stop Reynolds from getting back into the superhero genre.

He came back up in "Deadpool" and it was nothing less than successful. Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 gave the actor a clean slate when it comes to superhero films. In fact, both movies are considered two of the highest-grossing films of all time.

He proved the critics wrong. Reynolds can be the superhero everyone wants to be.

This year's celebration of St. Patrick's Day may be far from all the other past celebrations people have had. As restaurants and bars have closed due to the call of the government to practice social distancing, it can be quite hard for people to see the light during these hard times.

There might be no superhero in real life, but anyone can bring about a positive mindset out of everything.

