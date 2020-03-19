[WATCH] Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson Hilariously Reenact This KUWTK Scene!

Everybody knows that one of the best reality shows ever create is "Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

It's no surprise that some iconic monologues of the show will make it to the popular app, TikTok.

Ever since joining TikTok a week ago, former "Pretty Little Liar" actress Ashley Benson has reenacted a couple of classic Kardashian exchanges, such as Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian's fight about children's candy, as well as the time when momager Kris Jenner introduced a pet pig to youngest Kar-Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and of course, the "You're cute jeans," legendary conversation between Kris and her highest-paid model daughter, Kendall Jenner.

In one of Ashley's TikTok this time, she is joined with her girlfriend, supermodel Cara Delevingne in monologuing Kourtney and former boyfriend Scott Disick's notable moments on the show.

The "Carnival Row" actress takes on the role of Scott, while Ashley does her best impression of Kourtney.

In the clip, Scott (and Cara) say, "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?"

Ashley then replies, as Kourtney, "ABCDEFG I have to go. It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over. G --- goodbye!"

The British-born model-turned-actress posted the video on TikTok and captioned it with "ABCDEFGoodbye!" it has already almost 3 million views, 385,968 likes and more than 2,000 comments.

Fans couldn't help but laugh over the couple's flawless execution.

One commenter said, "You are just funny! I just can't!!!"

Another person said, "My favorite couple!!! This is amazing! The accuracy is unmatched."

One then said, "I think Scott and Kourtney would be proud."

No word yet from Kourtney and Scott if they really are proud of the LGBTQ+ allies.

Early this month, Ashley has also appeared on fellow "Pretty Little Liars" star Shay Mitchell's TikTok, where they took on a very wholesome dance competition in tandem.

Later on, Ashley also did a TikTok challenge with "High School Musical" actress Vanessa Hudgens on her own account.

There are currently a lot of A-list celebrities that have made their way to the platform, such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Will Smith and Mariah Carey.

It's because ever since the start of the quarantine, people are advised to stay indoors and not go outside until the government says so.

Since there's not much to do inside, these stars, and also regular people, have been entertaining themselves by doing TikTok videos.

Right before the quarantine was announced, Ashley and Cara were spotted with their group, who did not practice social distancing, stocking up on groceries on Sunday afternoon in West Hollywood.

Ashley Benson wore surgical gloves, while her girlfriend didn't, and they were joined by Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman, as they filled two carts up with groceries to prepare to the quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

On Wednesday, Cara Delevigne and her gal were snapped as they rolled their large suitcases to their car in Los Angeles.

It is unsure where they will be heading, considering all of the US borders have been closed following US President Donald Trump's proclamation.

READ MORE: [VIDEO] Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Find Entertaining Way to Kill Boredom Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles