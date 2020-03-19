Meghan Markle Feared Baby Archie Will Have a Childhood Like Prince Harry's?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had it bad in the UK before Megxit, there's no doubt about it. Everyday, there seems to be a negative report about what they did (or did not do). While they ultimately left their roles as senior royals in pleasant terms and moved to Canada, a new report claimed that this decision was actually fueled by fear.

According to a new report by Daily Mail UK, the move to Canada was not because they could no longer stand how they were being treated, but also because they worried that Baby Archie will grow up quite unwell in his father's country.

Allegedly, the couple hates the idea that Baby Archie will possibly have an upbringing like Harry's! The move therefore, was the Duke and the Duchess' way of ensuring Archie can grow up as healthily as possible, away for all the "negativity" and "tension," a source told US Weekly.

If true, there is a chance that people would think this is all Meghan Markle's doing. However, the source clarified that Prince Harry is 100% on board with it, if not the actual parent to think this is the best move.

"He wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would've been exposed to back in England," the source said. Prince Harry reportedly knows that if Baby Archie is allowed to stay in the Palace, he would not be growing up as normal as he should be because he'll be in the spotlight all the time. Harry experienced that kind of life and does not want his son to undergo the same.

According to another source, who spoke with People Magazine, getting away from the United Kingdom is a dream come true.. "'It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path," the source said. Reportedly, the two are truly living free in Vancouver, Canada because for once in their lives, especially Prince Harry's life, no one is bothering them!

This is not to say that Prince Harry loathes the place and country where he grew up in. In fact, according to certain reports, Harry feels absolutely helpless right now and just want to be on his father and grandma, the Queen's side as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the world.

Looking back also, the two never really hid the fact that they want Baby Archie's life to be free from drama and intrigues as much as possible. Even before the Megxit, this has always been the case with how Markle and Harry parent the kid. This is why they kept Archie's christening and where he was born, among others, as secret.

Prince Harry simply wants the best for his child and his family. Becoming a dad was transformative for him. A comparison of Harry prior to and after becoming a dad shows a stark difference.

Even Harry's celebrity friend, David Beckham can vouch for his penchant for parenthood. Beckham once told ET that being a daddy is an enjoyment for Prince Harry.

