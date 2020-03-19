"Lost" Star Evangeline Lilly Refrains to Isolate Suggesting Coronavirus is a Hoax!

Lost star Evangeline Lilly who lives with her immunocompromised father revealed on Monday that she refrains to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old actress collected a lot of hate and rage from people all over social media when she posted on her Instagram saying she just dropped off her kids at gymnastics camp with the hashtag #businessasusual. She also added in the same post that her kids "washed their hands before going in and that they're playing and laughing."

In the comments section, Lilly was branded as someone who's irresponsible, misinformed, and should just "stay at home and flatten the curve", one one person asserted.

"This is exactly the question I think we're all rightfully asking ourselves and each reacting in different ways to the conclusions we draw," the Avengers star replied. She also added that if they could sit face-to-face they'd probably see that they have similar views and that they'd "probably have a lot to agree upon."

The actress also continued in the same comment, "I bet we would completely agree on what we want and what we are trying to avoid, and then would challenge each other thoughtfully about how to achieve that. She added, "I'm having those conversations daily with people in my inner circle and am always considering and reconsidering my position. Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Martial Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It's unnerving."

Lilly further explained that she appreciates the person's engagement and meaningful discourse and said, "let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious - keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don't abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power, but gracious with each other as we try to navigate the unknown dangers of a modern, global world and power structure."

She ended her statement by articulating that we're in this together and that she's heard what that person is trying to say to her.

Since Lilly had been actively replying to some comments on her post, she also revealed that she's living with her father who has stage four leukemia. She also added that she's immune compromised and have two young kids and said that "some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives" and that "we all make our choices."

Another fan said, "I've always been a fan of yours. But I'm sorry, you are being extremely selfish and irresponsible with people's lives."

The actress was still adamanat with wanting to express her freedom amid the current global health situation which garnered more criticism and anger from her followers.

In yet another comment, someone wrote, "I think something is going on behind the scenes but that's just me, every few years some disease come out quick then disappears as quick as it came."

The Ant-Man star then replied with a rather contreversial statement implying some conspiracy theory. She replied, "there's something every election year."

Every day more and more cases of people testing positive for coronavirus are popping up and states are coming up with different action plans and measures to help contain and prevent the further spread of this virus.

Some states and cities ahve resorted to the closing of big public places such as theaters and theme parks.

In Hollywood, concerts and tours have been postponed and filming and production of some movies have been pushed back until this pandemic clears out.

The government along with appropriate health organizations are already working hard to find solutions to this problem and meanwhile asks the public to stay at home and watch out for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

