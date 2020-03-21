Back Together? Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Quarantining With Daughter!

The coronavirus pandemic brought Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together again.

On March 19, a source revealed to Us Weekly through its "Hot Hollywood" podcast that Khloe and Tristan joined forces again to give their daughter, True, the utmost care she needs during this widespread pandemic.

The second insider said that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star does not have negative feelings toward her ex-partner at this time.

"Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True's dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan," the source added.

On the same day, the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player posted a selfie on his Instagram Stories as he stayed on a couch while wearing his vintage Puff Daddy T-shirt and a do-rag.

Thompson captioned the post with, "Quarantine day....damm [sic] lost count" and even added a crying-laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old mother has been using her social media accounts to share inspirational messages while reminding her followers about the virus outbreak.

For instance, she lifted people's moods when she reposted a meme on Thursday which read, "Stay home, FaceTime friends, take care of yourself, wash your hands, structure your day."

As they publicized that they isolate together amid the coronavirus pandemic, they also triggered rumors that they might have reignited their relationship again.

Are They Back Together?

The two -- who called it quits after Tristan's numerous cheating scandals -- seemed to have been spending so much time together at Khloe's Calabasas mansion.

For instance, True's mother recently shared a picture with their daughter alongside the caption, "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!"

In addition, she referred to Tristan as "a great person" despite his multiple cheating scandals in the past.

"I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there," she said in a bonus clip from the last season of KUWTK which was released last month.

To recall, Khloe and Tristan started dating in September 2016. Throughout their messy relationship, KoKo had to endure two cheating scandals of the NBA player.

In 2018, he was first caught cheating with multiple women on pregnant Khloe. It was followed by the news about his alleged affair with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Tristan reportedly kissed Woods at a house party the following year, which made the "Revenge Body" host realize that she did not deserve any of those, so she ended their relationship for good.

"It just sucks it has to be so public," a tearful Khloe opened up in one of the episodes of their family's E! reality series. "I'm not just a TV show, this is my life."

Thompson already made repeated efforts to win her back over the past year, but Khloe has not given him any hints yet.

