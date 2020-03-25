Royal Robbery: Did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Steal From Prince William, Kate Middleton?

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prove that they are royal copycats after they stole this important thing from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge?

Prince William reportedly snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan that he only offered his brother "cold and perfunctory greeting" during the Sussexes' last royal engagement at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

However, reports emerged that Harry shrugged his brother off first by naming their son "Archie" despite it being the nickname of Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges' eldest son.

Royal Copycat?

Before Meghan gave birth to Archie, itw as reported in January 2019 that Prince George revealed to a passer-by that his name was "Archie."

"I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn't, but George started stroking my dog," the passerby narrated.

The said bystander added that although he knew what George's name was, he still asked the royal what his name was and received "Archie" as an answer.

"I don't know why he calls himself Archie, but kids often play with their names, and I think it's lovely," he went on.

So when the Sussexes' son was born, it surprised the people when they christened him Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

During that time, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to give their son a name with no royal connections.

However, the future king of England used "Archie" as his nickname, so it somehow has a royal connection, too.

For Archie's other name -- Harrison -- the managing editor of Majesty magazine Joe Little told BBC shortly after the birth of the Sussexes' son that no one expected that they would use Archie and Harrison as their son's name.

However, Little believed that the couple's selection of "Harrison" might originally mean "the son of Harry."

"It may well be that it's a name that Meghan is familiar with, and that's why they are using it," Joe explained. "They have wanted to do something a little bit different, and they have done."

Too Much Love For Nicknames?

Although Prince George's full name is George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, it is surprising to know that Archie was just one of the countless nicknames everyone has given to Prince George.

When Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, found out that she was pregnant, she and Prince William decided to call their eldest son "our little grape."

In addition, it reported in 2013, the same year he was born, that friends of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started calling Prince George "PG" for short.

Prince George is also known as "PG Tips" or "Tips" (a British brand of tea) at school, and "Georgie" to the members of the royal family, most especially to his grandfather, Prince Charles.

Despite all these nicknames he has, he is not the only member of the royal family who has multiple weird tags. For instance, his mother can be called "Squeak," Prince William is "Steve," and Queen Elizabeth II is "Cabbage."

