LOOK! Rihanna Mocks Kevin Durant After Coronavirus Result

While most people are keeping themselves busy and productive during the quarantine period, R&B icon Rihanna and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had an awkward exchange of messages over Instagram live.

Badgal Riri is Savage

Just a few days ago, as DJ Spade hosted an Instagram live session, Rihanna threw shade at Durant for being diagnosed with coronavirus.

"Is KD allowed in here," she quipped. "Should I wear a mask to this?" She then followed by a statement wishing for the basketball star's fast recovery.

The 31-year-old former NBA MVP immediately clapped back and said: "Yo Robyn didn't u just come from Europe?" to which the Fenty Beauty founder responded that she has been in the U.S. for the past two months.

KD, Basketball Stars Tested Positive For COVID-19

This came after the Nets confirmed that Durant was among the four players from their team to have been tested positive for the dreaded virus.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the basketball superstar told NBA reporter Shams Charania.

Aside from Durant's teammates, other basketball stars who were also diagnosed with the same virus were Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Drake Ignored by Riri

Drake, whom Rihanna dated for quite some time, was seen zoned by both Durant and Rihanna after he took the opportunity to join in their conversation and fire off some jokes.

The "God's Plan" hitmaker first asked RiRi if she could help DJ Spade with his internet connection.

"Robyn you can't buy him A one hot spot?" Drake said.

This was followed by Fenty makeup jokes: "DUB PLATE CAME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION."

The Barbadian born superstar replied "Give drake some water," which then leads to Drake throwing jokes about the pop star's bad attitude.

Fans noticed the interaction between the two and immediately trolled the 33-year-old rapper.

One Twitter user posted: "Drake and Rihanna were interacting on IG live last night??? damn quarantine got everybody bored for real."

Rihanna and Drake shared a complicated relationship way back in 2009. Although the two never claimed their relationship as official, it was reported that the singers were spotted at Lucky Strike in New York City.

According to the source of Page Six, RiRi was seen "making out with him all night."

After their whirlwind affair, Drizzy mentioned in his previous interview with The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2013 that he and the beauty mogul had a "moment" and that she will always be there to support and love her.

Rihanna Wants To Have Kids

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, also known as Rihanna, recently revealed that she wants "three or four" children in the future.

In the latest issue of British Vogue, the 32-year-old icon was asked if she would still have kids if she hasn't found the love of her life, to which she quickly answered: "Hell yeah."

