How Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Survive 'Ordinary' Lives? Prince Charles to the Rescue!

Today, March 31, 2020, is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's final day as senior members of the royal family. At the stroke of midnight tonight, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be royals and will become financially independent.

The word "royal" will also not be used anymore, and just yesterday, the couple bid farewell to their more than 11 million Instagram followers.

Apart from mentioning the ongoing battle of the coronavirus pandemic, in their final post as royals, Prince Harry and Meghan thanked the community for the support, inspiration, and shared commitment to the good in the world.

"We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!"

It is unclear if the couple will abandon the Instagram account and will create another one, and if they will, when.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plan to leave the British royal family in January, the news shocked the entire globe.

Many people wonder how they're going to do it, and how will they be able to survive.

The pair has been making headlines the past couple of weeks because of what is dubbed to be "Megxit," however, in their final days, those such questions are no longer being asked due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also prefer that the focus remains on the global response to the virus, but it's hard to focus on the virus if many are wondering what's next for them.

Here are some of what can be expected from Meghan and Prince Harry's transition to their new lives.

They are already working.

In an article by Elle Magazine, the next few months of the couple will reportedly be spent focusing on their family while continuing to do what they can "safely and privately." They will also continue to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization.

No more royal titles but Prince Harry is still part of the line of succession.

While the parents-of-one can no longer use their "His Royal Highness" and "Her Royal Highness" titles, Prince Harry and Meghan are still part of the royal family. They will no longer represent Queen Elizabeth II. However, this arrangement will not change the line of succession.

Prince Harry is still the sixth in line to the throne.

The answer to who pays their security bill.

This week, the biggest question about their transition was about their security bills in the US. Who was going to pay for them?

President of the United States, Donald Trump, already said he wouldn't foot the bill.

However, Meghan and Prince Harry responded to the POTUS via a representative, saying that their security bills will be "privately funded."

They will still be financially dependent to Prince Charles.

While Prince Harry inherited around $25 million from the late Princess Diana and Meghan Markle also have some saved up $5 million thanks to her acting gig, they have a combined net worth of $30 million.

With that, Prince Charles is reportedly going to cover the security costs for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as per The Daily Mail.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly agreed to continue to support them financially through his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall.

The 35-year-old Prince and his 38-year-old wife's bill could cost up to $5.7 million, and Prince Harry's dad has agreed to pay a "private contribution" to their bill, which is believed to be around $3 million.

The royal source added, however, that Prince Charles may have financial problems in the future if he supports his son and his daughter-in-law, as the income from his duchy earns only around $23 million.

But who knows, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already started working on commercial projects.

It was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are paid $1 million to $2 million for every speech they give or for every appearance they go to,and the couple is so in-demand in the entertainment and business industry, that it won't be hard for them to bounce back to the lifestyle they once had as royals.

