Kourtney Out! Kim Kardashian Confirms Sister Is Gone From KUWTK

Kim Kardashian-West confirmed that her sister Kourtney Kardashian has finally bid their reality television show goodbye ... for now.

Kim noted that her sister Kourtney is just stepping away from the show for a while.

Taking The Time Off

Kim revealed that her sister Kourtney has decided to take some time off following their intense argument in the first episode of "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" Season 18.

"She's made the decision to take some time off now, and I think she really needs it," the Skims founder said during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. The 39-year old star also revealed that this time off might be good for her sister.

"I think that'll be so much better for her."

Kourtney Kardashian has been very open about wanting to quit "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" to spend more time with her kids. In fact, during the last few episodes of Season 17 of "KUWTK," Kourtney made it clear that she does not want to film the show anymore.

The Poosh founder believed that her filming of the show gets in the way of her personal life, particularly her time with her children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. This has resulted in a lot of arguments with her sisters.

The mother of three recently left a lot of people surprised when she clapped back at a Twitter user who said that she "just needs to quit the damn show!" In her short yet succinct reply, the reality star said, "I did, Bye."

Violence In The Family

Kim previously accused Kourtney of not sharing enough about her life for the viewers. Their differing mindsets have finally caught up with them and it ended in a brawl.

In the premiere of Season 18 of "KUWTK," Kim and Kourtney got into a physical fight.

"It was pretty intense," Kim revealed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

"I feel like it's been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn't really want to film anymore."

Kim added that her sister was not the type who will say, "OK guys, I'm not going to film." However, Kim revealed that Kourtney would come to work with an attitude and take it out on everyone, the family and even the crew.

"She just wouldn't make that decision (to quit). We would keep on pushing her and try to figure out why she was so unhappy," the social media mogul furthered.

But Kourtney never really quit until she did.

Kim also shared that their mother Kris Jenner got emotional when she saw their altercation. Apparently, the matriarch got so upset that the production was "shut down" for a week.

"I think everyone was really shook for a minute and was just like 'This isn't our type of show. What's happening?' We want everyone to feel comfortable and safe," Kim said. "I don't really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard. It wasn't my proudest moment, but we were going through it."

What will "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" be like without Kourtney? Their fans will just have to watch to find out.

