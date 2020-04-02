Tristan Thompson Wants Khloe Kardashian Back -- And He's 'Fighting' For It!

Tristan Thompson is trying to take advantage of the ongoing quarantine to win his ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, back.

The coronavirus pandemic gave Tristan a time to prove to Khloe and their 1-year-old-daughter, True, that he is a changed man now.

A source recently divulged to Us Weekly exclusively that the 29-year-old basketball player is showing his intentions to rekindle his relationship with Khloe now that he got another chance to do so.

"Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now," a source revealed.

However, the 35-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star does not seem to have a mutual interest right now since she is taking all her time to enjoy her life with the Kardashians.

In addition, the insider said that Khloe is currently not completely letting Tristan back in her life... at least not romantically.

This revelation came weeks after another source appeared on Us Weekly's "Hot Hollywood" where they revealed that the former couple started quarantining together with their daughter.

"Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True's dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan," the second source said

They added that Khloe does not have negative feelings toward Tristan -- who had multiple cheating scandals in the past.

It is worth noting that they have been spending so much time together at Khloe's Calabasas mansion.

In fact, they ignited relationship rumors once again when Khloe shared a picture of her with their daughter on Instagram alongside the caption, "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!"

Also, she referred to Tristan as "a great person" during his interview for the "Divorce Sucks!" podcast of their family friend Laura Wasser.

"I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there," she said in a bonus clip from the last season of KUWTK which was released last month.

Forgiven But Not Forgotten

Despite refusing to open her doors to let Tristan in again, Khloe has been publicly defending her ex-partner against criticisms.

When the "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian" star posted the premiere episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Season 18, a lot of fans noticed the Cleveland Cavaliers player's appearance on the promo video.

One Twitter follower called her out and said, "So they all forgave tristan for cheating on khloe, so they must forgive jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent! I love all woman's in this family but I can't agree with hypocrisy #KUWTK."

Khloe then defended both the NBA power forward and Kylie's former BFF, saying that they have already forgiven both of them.

"The nonconsent thing is near say [sic]. The entire story is hearsay but I'll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with," she explained.

