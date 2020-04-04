Prince William 'Hurt' By Prince Harry's Heartless Action, Royal Rift Not Yet Over?

Sadly, the ongoing coronavirus crisis failed to help Prince William and Prince Harry mend their broken relationship.

A few days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to Los Angeles from Vancouver Island, a source told Us Weekly that the Duke of Cambridge was upset that his brother managed to make all those decisions while a crisis is going on.

"He's hurt that Harry isn't in London to support the family amid the coronavirus outbreak," the insider said.

The fact that their father, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and the Duke of Sussex was nowhere near the family made the Duke of Cambridge feel frustrated even more.

To recall, the heir to the throne, through Clarence House, announced that he was already out of the isolation on March 31 -- the same day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially left the monarchy.

But Prince William and the other members of the royal family's point was that Prince Harry could have checked on them first before ultimately slapping their faces by going even farther from them.

However, a separate source claimed that Prince Harry felt so guilty for not being with them amid the worsening health crisis.

"Despite their ups and downs, hearing that his dad is sick with a potentially life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call," the insider said. "And he's overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home while this is all going on."

Though it has been revealed that he would still fly back to the U.K. if he only could, it did not shoo away his brother's resentment towards him.

Awkward Brothers?

In the same report, the sources divulged that Prince Harry still kept in touch with his family in the U.K., most especially with Prince Charles and Prince William.

While the Prince of Wales saw his conversations with his sons as a new level of comfort while he was quarantining himself, the two princes reportedly have not been so positive with their previous critical situation.

"Although Prince William and Harry are on speaking terms, their relationship is not in the best place right now. They speak, but it's awkward," another source said.

Last time, during the Sussexes' last royal engagement at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, the brothers also showed a cold approach toward each other in public.

Although Harry and Meghan arrived earlier than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they still smiled and greeted Prince William and Kate -- trying so hard to change the awkward atmosphere.

However, the Cambridges gave them nothing but brief greetings.

According to the report of the Daily Telegraph, Harry was so surprised by William's "cold and perfunctory greeting."

"He literally said: 'Hello, Harry,' and that was it and he didn't say anything more than that," Harry allegedly told his wife.

This snubbing incident caused royal experts to believe that the once best friends will no longer get back to the way they were as Harry is now focusing on his family-of-three instead.

