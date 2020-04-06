Tom Hanks Update: Rita Wilson Performs For The First Time After Coronavirus Battle

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proved that they are already free from coronavirus with a stunning comeback.

A few weeks after Tom and Rita recovered from the life-threatening disease, the 63-year-old singer marked her first-ever performance virtually at the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race on Sunday.

Rita's 24-year-old son Truman Hanks recorded Rita's performance as she sang the National Anthem from their Los Angeles home to begin the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

This year's event for drivers was held virtually and joined by several people from NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

The organizers made the event possible and launched it as an eSports alternative since NASCAR stars are currently away from the track due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The performance came after the the "A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood" actor shared their first-ever update on his social media account since returning from Australia.

"Hey, Folks... We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," Tom Hanks wrote.

They were allowed to return home to Los Angeles after their symptoms -- which they reportedly caught while filming the Elvis Presley biopic in Australia -- subsided.

Thankfully, they continued to recover, allowing Rita to be part of the said event.

Although the couple is both doing okay, they can spend more time at home for now since Director Baz Luhrmann announced on March 20 that their Elvis Presley biopic project will be temporarily postponed following Tom and Rita's coronavirus diagnosis and COVID-10 pandemic.

On Twitter, the director said that "now is obviously not the time to be filming," thus, he halted the production. However, he reiterated that they will resume filming the movie as soon as it is finally safe to do so.

"All going well, we have a passionate conviction to be back here on the Gold Coast, picking up where we left off as soon as the time is right," Luhrmann continued.

Rita Thankful For Another Life

On March 29, the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star took to her Instagram and celebrated a number of milestones in her life -- from reaching five more years after she beat breast cancer to now becoming a novel coronavirus "survivor."

"This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer-free after having had a bilateral mastectomy," Rita began to narrate her journey in the lengthy post.

To recall, the actress learned her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. She then underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction as part of the treatment, and fortunately, she is now cancer-free.

On her post, she also took the chance to thank all her attending physicians, nurses who assisted her, her friends, and family who supported her throughout her health battles.

In addition, Wilson also mentioned her online friends and thanked them.

"You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now," Rita continued.

