Royal Ambition? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dubbed To Be The Next 'Obamas'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally out of their royal life and are starting on their own in Los Angeles.

While everyone thought that the couple would be settling down in Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised everyone with their sudden move to LA -- just a few days after Megxit became official.

Living An Open Life

Both Prince Harry and Meghan have their eyes on living independently from the shackles of the royal family. However, author of "The Kim Kardashian Principle" Jeetendr Sehdev defended the two and told The Guardian that the Sussexes have always built their brand to be something disruptive in nature.

"They're going to show us all a different way in which royal family members can live,"Sehdev said.

The book author also said that he envisions Meghan and Harry to work on a charitable foundation from a forward-thinking mindset. He expects them to accept book deals while Harry opens up about his life as a part of the royal family.

The expert claimed, "The closest comparison to Meghan and Harry will be the Obamas and what they're actually doing, I mean they've created an entertainment entity where they're producing documentaries and I think that will be a similar route that Meghan and Harry can certainly take."

At the moment, nobody truly knows who Harry and Meghan are although their life has always been in the news. Since their "Megxit" agreement prohibits them from using the term "royal" in any of their future endeavors, the two will have to work on something more open.

Both Harry and Meghan will have to open their lives to the public because that is the best way they could build a new image for themselves outside the royal family.

Similar to the Obamas, Harry and Meghan can use their "celebrity" status to build their charitable foundation. They will get funding from it from the entertainment endeavors they would take on into the future.

Who Are Meghan and Harry

When they made their announcement to take a step back from being senior members of the royal family. Meghan and Harry specifically said they wanted to pursue a more financially independent lifestyle.

At that time, 95% of their funding came from Harry's father, Prince Charles.

They have been given the Frogmore Cottage in Britain as a gift from the Queen when they got married and they still own it. However, they agreed to pay back the $2.4 million taxpayer's money spent in renovating the property to their liking.

However, contrary to their reasoning that they want a more peaceful life, being in LA won't reportedly bring them that.

"I don't believe Meghan and Harry are moving out to Los Angeles for a peaceful life," Sehdev added.

Though it was the criticism from the British press that may have pushed Harry and Meghan to arrive at their decision, Sehdev believes that they have chosen a life in Los Angeles not because it is where Meghan grew up but due to the lifestyle there.

"I think they're moving here for a particular type of lifestyle."

Perhaps this theory is true, but only time can tell what could come out of their decision. For now, Meghan and Harry are trying to remain calm amid the pandemic. Maybe they are making plans for their future, too.

