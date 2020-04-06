Prince Harry Banning Meghan Markle From Doing THIS To The Royal Family

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world with their announcement to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, there have been speculations of their future plans -- with some reports of Meghan aiming to revive her acting career surfacing.

In a report published by The Daily Mail, Prince Harry has reportedly banned Meghan Markle to do one thing: and that is not to take projects that would seem to mock or make fun of the Queen or any of the British royal family members.

The 35-year-old prince has instructed Nick Collins of The Gersh Agency, the couple's US-based agent, that they will not do anything detrimental to the Queen.

"Harry has instructed his and Meghan's team to nix anything that in any way could be negative to the royals. Essentially anything negative to the Queen, Prince Charles, his brother, or the throne is off-limits," the Daily Mail source said.

As per the publication's sources, they said that the Duke of Sussex does not want to spark a media war and cause further bad blood by ridiculing his royal links just to earn them money.

"It shows that even though he has stepped away from royal life, he does not want to upset his grandmother or his father," the source furthered.

Sussexes Flooded With Offers

Any kind of royal-mocking content is precisely what Kate Middleton and Prince William had to sit through at the BAFTAs. It was reportedly without their first-hand knowledge or their consent.

There have already been offers that have flooded Meghan and Prince Harry's agency that are mostly worth "tens of millions of dollars." Their source revealed that it is in their wheelhouse of charity ideas, while some offers made are for advertising and marketing promotions.

This includes offers and opportunities from pharmaceutical companies, financial institutions, sporting firms, and entertainment businesses.

LA-based producer and journalist Simon Thompson believe that if the Duchess of Sussex would return to acting, she will be wary of "stunt casting" and will be selective in picking more substantial roles.

"I think she'll get some big offers. It really depends on whether she wants to continue to be seen as a celebrity or as an agent of change," Thompson said.

Moving To LA

Since officially stepping back on April 1, the pair have reportedly relocated to sunny California, leaving their $15 million rented estate in Vancouver Island, Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan are currently rumored to be hunkering down at a compound in Malibu, an exclusive beach community outside Los Angeles where many A-listers are also residing.

How the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will achieve their ambition of forging a new financially independent life remains to be seen. As of writing, they are currently on a break and there is still no news of what they are going to do next.

The 38-year-old duchess' options appear to be more straightforward.

According to celebrity branding expert Jeetendr Sehdev, Meghan will definitely go back to acting, as she has been in the industry for quite a long time.

Entertainment giants such as Netflix have already voiced interest in working with her.

And as for Prince Harry, who had cut ties with the U.K. and moved miles away, he is more of an unknown plunge. He could have more speaking engagements, book deals and interviews, per Sehdev.

"He's going to have to do a complete 180 and actually take a leaf out of the book of Kim Kardashian, those reality show influencers, and say I'm going to open up my life. let you in and show who I am," the branding expert furthered.

