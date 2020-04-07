Prince Harry Does NOT Want To Be A US Citizen - Here's Why!

Prince Harry is about to disappoint Meghan Markle.

Following their sudden relocation from Canada to Los Angeles right after Megxit, many people thought that the Duke of Sussex would be applying for U.S. citizenship to finally complete their plans.

However, it has been reported that Harry does not even have any plan to make his "new country" be part of himself just yet.

A source recently told E! News that Prince Harry has a valid reason why he refuses to apply or even consider U.S. citizenship.

"Harry is not applying for a Green Card or dual citizenship anytime soon, which will come as a surprise to many because that is what most people assumed he'd do on moving to the U.S.," the insider said.

The Duke of Sussex is eligible to avail permanent residency or citizenship as a spouse of a U.S. citizen. However, he snubbed the options and made everything between him and his wife complicated.

If one day he finally wants to apply for citizenship, the process would require him to wholly resign as a member of the royal family by renouncing his royal title.

Once approved, he would be forced to pay taxes and deductions from the earnings he made around the world would be applied.

Harry's Other Options

While the Duke is still not yet ready to give all of him to the U.S., there are still some options he can do in order for him to live with Meghan and baby Archie.

Temporarily, he could have availed the 90-day visa waiver program for Britons or obtained a diplomatic or other special visas to be able to enter the country.

Another possible way that has floated is the O-1 visa -- a special pass for "individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement."

"It is quite common for individuals to apply for O-1 classification if they can show that they rise to a very high level of accomplishment in their fields," Parisa Karaahmet, a partner at immigration law firm Fragomen, explained to Town & Country.

Since Prince Harry is known to be excellent in multiple fields (for example, philanthropy), he can apply for O-1 and receive sponsorship from the organization he is planning to work with.

But unfortunately, the option also has its drawbacks, including the requirement to renew it periodically while staying connected with the chosen organization.

Harry To Suffer More Because of Taxes?

The Duke of Sussex is now facing several disadvantages after he jetted to Los Angeles, and he is likely to cause more problems in terms of the family's finances.

According to Dianne Mehany, a lawyer specializing in international tax planning, whether or not he is considered as a U.S. citizen, Prince Harry has to pony up for taxes if he spends more than 121 days a year in the U.S.

"If he's able to show that he has a closer connection with England, then he could stay more days under the U.S.-UK tax treaty," Henry Bubel, another lawyer, said.

Since legal issues have already surrounded their names just a few days after they officially stepped down, people can expect to see Harry and Meghan having tougher days ahead.

