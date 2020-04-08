Khloe Kardashian Jaded and Defensive? Reality Star Might 'NEVER Date' Again

Kardashian's famous momager has parenting skills like no other.

As the saying goes, "the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder." And it is indeed accurate when the 64-year-old reality star puts her Kar-Jen clan in Hollywood's hall of fame.

The Kardashian matriarch does not only manage her daughters' businesses and projects, but also their lives.

Kris Wants Khloe To Have Another Baby

In the sneak peek of the upcoming episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the momager had a frank talk with Khloe about having another baby.

"Are you dating anybody?" Kris asked the Good American mogul, to which she replied, "No, not even thinking about it."

Not satisfied with her answer, the 64-year-old entrepreneur asked again if she had dated anyone after her breakup with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Khloe immediately replied "No," and to her disbelief, she responded "Stop!"

The 35-year-old reality star tried to explain her side and pointed out that she does not care what everyone thinks about her being single. After all, her main goal is to focus on herself and her two-year-old daughter, True.

To recall, the "Revenge Body" host and Thompson called it quits after the NBA superstar cheated on her days before she gave birth to her daughter.

Kris Advises Khloe To Freeze Her Eggs

As the mother and daughter's conversation got intense, Kris urged Khloe to freeze her eggs after the latter reiterated that she does not want to have another baby at the moment.

"If I want to, I will one day, I just don't care to," the mom-of-one said.

"You need frozen eggs," the momager suggests.

In the confessional, the Good American founder was baffled why choosing to be single has a negative connotation in society.

"I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single. Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date," the reality star-turned TV host explained.

"I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing. And I think that should be really empowering and should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon... I'm actually f-king fantastic."

Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson

Khloe and Tristan have a complicated relationship. The two decided to live their separate lives in February of 2019 due to Tristan's cheating scandal, but fast forward to March 2020, rumors sparked that the reality star and the Cleveland Cavalier player are back together and giving their love another shot.

It came after Khloe posted a sweet photo of her and True with the caption, "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!"

Fans assumed that this means Khloe and her baby daddy have reconcoled. However, Koko cleared that they are just co-parenting.

