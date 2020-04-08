Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Get a Refreshing Change This Easter

Despite all the chaos surrounding the present coronavirus crisis and the continuous criticisms they are getting from the public, Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly looking forward to celebrating Easter this year.

It will be a refreshing change from how they usually send this holiday - hectic and up in their neck with things to do.

According to Hello Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be celebrating their first Easter with baby Archie entirely. Last year, Markle was too heavily pregnant to join any royal festivities usually set during this time, and they had been busy preparing for her due date. In 2018, they were in the final stages of their wedding planning so it was quite hectic too.

As the pandemic compels most nations to impose lockdowns, it's likely that the pair will just spend the day quietly and privately in their new Los Angeles abode. Soon enough on May 6, baby Archie will already be turning one so it is imperative that they bond with him.

The Queen and the royals normally participate in church activities in Windsor on Easter Sunday. This year's pandemic ensures that no such activities will take place. All of them have been cancelled because of the Covid-19 crisis.

After this holiday, it is likely that the two will continue with their quiet but busy lives. They are going to be busy with the new non-profit organization that they have announced, called "Archewell." "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the Duke and Duchess told The Telegraph in an official statement.

Archewell is a name inspired by the Greek word Arche, which means "source of action." The couple also revealed that this term was what inspired their firstborn's name.

Unfortunately, even if they were sharing an inspiring bit, the public could not help but bash them still. They claimed that announcing their charity at this uncertain period is just a sign of how detached they are from reality. Moreover, since they did it just two hours after it was announced that the PM Boris Johnson was transferred to the ICU, they were also described as being insensitive individuals vying to be in the limelight through their "vanity project."

Crazily, amid all these backlash, something also went wrong with their Archewell website. Fans claimed that when they go to the supposed website of the charitable foundation, they are redirected to YouTube. When they got there, they would see Kanye's music video -Gold Digger feat Jamie Foxx.

Naturally, eagle-eyed critics mocked the mishap. One wrote, "Uh oh. As of 7 April, if you enter in archewellfoundation.com in your browser, it actually links to Kanye West's - Gold Digger video on YouTube." Another said that the fact that it redirects to "Gold Digger" is simply funny given the title and what people had been saying of the two - "it's hilarious, 10/10!" the person wrote.





I cannot stop laughing Someone redirected Meghan Markle's charity foundation website to the YouTube song of Gold Digger.I cannot stop laughing https://t.co/XXJR0hlPWH April 8, 2020

