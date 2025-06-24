Bianca Censori once again became a spectacle after she was seen out in town in Brooklyn this weekend wearing only lingerie made entirely of colorful candy pieces.

The 30-year-old Australian architect was photographed on Saturday wearing an edible bra and matching underwear while accompanying her husband Kanye West to a studio visit in New York City. The multicolored candy ensemble appeared to be crafted from what resembled Smarties or similar confections in hues of blue, pink, green and yellow. Censori paired the revealing candy outfit with metallic silver heels and a jet-black wig with bangs, completing her unconventional look. The couple was seen arriving at the Mercer Hotel before heading to their Brooklyn destination.

While Censori made her bold fashion statement, West opted for more subdued attire, wearing a white hoodie, black pants, oversized sunglasses and thick-soled boots despite the blazing summer heat that exceeded 30 degrees Celsius.

The candy lingerie outing quickly went viral on social media, with countless pedestrians reportedly shocked by Censori's appearance. Photos from the scene hit social platforms within minutes, sparking immediate reactions from the public.

Rapper 50 Cent responded to the viral images with a since-deleted Instagram post, writing "Look at ye dirty little wife walking around the city naked" and questioning whether this was "free will."

This latest fashion statement continues Censori's pattern of wearing increasingly provocative outfits in public appearances. Just the day before the candy incident, she was photographed in SoHo wearing an open black jacket with no bra underneath, displaying significant sideboob as West followed behind.

The couple's relationship has faced scrutiny throughout 2025, with divorce rumors circulating earlier in the year after West released a song titled "BIANCA" that some interpreted as hinting at a split. However, their recent public appearances together, including stays at a luxury mental health retreat in Mallorca costing $170,000 per week, suggest they remain together.

Censori and West married in December 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. The architect previously worked for West's Yeezy brand before becoming known worldwide for her boundary-pushing fashion choices.