Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a storm of federal allegations over his so-called "freak-off" sex parties, but according to a well-known sex therapist, the wild behavior described isn't always a red flag in itself.

Dr. Laura Berman, a clinical sex and relationship expert who's appeared on Oprah, told TMZ that what went on behind closed hotel doors may sound shocking. Still, it's not automatically abusive unless consent and power dynamics are being ignored.

"There's lots of things about 'freak-offs' that can be incorporated into a healthy relationship," Berman said.

Some of the suggestions she said she's come across include inviting baby oil or other lubes into the bedroom or tying up a partner with explicit consent, and roleplaying with dominant/submissive dynamics. The secret, she added, is open communication and mutual interest.

"Play with tying your partner up, with consent. Have a safe word if things are getting too intense."

She explained not every "freak-off" is rooted in coercion, but the stories emerging from Combs' sex trafficking trial suggest this wasn't a mutual fantasy.

The Performer Speaks

Meanwhile, one of the men involved in Combs' inner circle of sex parties is now breaking his silence.

Anton Harden, a well-known OnlyFans star and adult performer, says he thought he was being hired for consensual porn-style threesomes—until he read what one woman told the court.

"I thought I was just there for a good time with consenting adults," Harden told Daily Mail. "If she was putting on an act through coercion, that's super f****d up. It almost feels like blood money now."

Diddy’s “Freak-Offs” allegedly featured gay rappers “high on ketamine” and engaged in “male-on-male sex.”pic.twitter.com/3fHKPIKXes — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) September 23, 2024

According to Harden, he was booked for about 10 sessions between 2022 and 2024 that involved him, a woman known only as "Jane," and Combs. The events were heavily orchestrated: red lighting, cameras on tripods, rehearsed moves, and a stash of tequila, weed, and ketamine.

"Diddy would tell you where to stand, go slower or faster, whether it was oral or intercourse," Harden said. "He directed it like it was his own homemade porno."

Harden said he was paid thousands in cash but later learned that "Jane" claimed she was being blackmailed and abused behind the scenes. She testified that Combs would threaten to cut off her $10,000-per-month rent if she didn't comply. The government claims this was part of a larger trafficking scheme.

Harden claims he now regrets taking the gigs. He said that at the time, he hadn't observed bruises or evidence of violence, but that after reading more about Jane's testimony, he was "disgusted."

"But hitting and manipulating women, if he's guilty of that, is f****d up. I'm embarrassed to say that I was the third party in that situation," he told the outlet. "If I had known about the violence I would have turned around and left the minute I got there."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include sex trafficking and racketeering, and has denied any wrongdoing.