Martin Kove has issued a public apology after allegedly biting his "Cobra Kai" co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim during a fan convention appearance over the weekend.

The 78-year-old actor, who plays villain John Kreese in the Netflix series, was expelled from Summer Con in Puyallup, Washington, on Sunday, June 22, following the alleged assault. According to a police report obtained by multiple outlets, Hannah-Kim, 37, approached Kove at their cast booth and tapped him on the shoulder to greet him when he unexpectedly grabbed her arm and bit her "so hard he nearly drew blood."

After Hannah-Kim cried out in pain, Kove allegedly held her arm again and began kissing the area where he had bitten her. The police report noted that the bite left a visible mark on Hannah-Kim's arm that was already bruising and turning blue.

On Tuesday, June 24, Kove released a statement through Jaffe & Co. Crisis Management apologizing for his actions.

"I deeply regret and apologize for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia, a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn't deserve to be put in this position," the statement read. "I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behavior. I'm committed to learning from this and it will never happen again."

Hannah-Kim chose not to file criminal charges against her co-star but requested that a police report be documented "in case this continues."

Kove, who originated the role of John Kreese in the 1984 film "The Karate Kid," has worked alongside Hannah-Kim since she joined the cast in the fifth season as antagonist Kim Da-Eun. The incident occurred during what was intended to be a routine fan meet-and-greet at the convention, where both actors were appearing alongside other cast members from the series.

"Cobra Kai," the sequel series to the original "Karate Kid" films, concluded its six-season run in February 2025 and is available for streaming on Netflix.