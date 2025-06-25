Sepideh Moafi has officially joined the cast of HBO Max's acclaimed medical drama "The Pitt" as a series regular for the show's upcoming second season.

The 39-year-old actress, known for her roles in "Black Bird" and "Class of '09," will portray an attending physician specializing in emergency medicine at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, per The Wrap. Moafi marks the first new series regular addition to the medical drama's second season, joining the existing cast led by Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch.

As of writing, her character's specific backstory remains undisclosed. This means it is unclear whether she'll represent a longtime hospital staffer who stayed in the background during the first season or a recent transfer brought in following the chaotic events of the season one finale.

The casting announcement comes as production on season two is currently underway, having begun in June 2025 on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. The series films primarily indoors with exterior shots captured on location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

HBO Max has confirmed that "The Pitt" season two will premiere in January 2026, maintaining the same timeline as the first season which debuted in January 2025. The upcoming season will continue the show's unique real-time format, with each of its 15 episodes covering one hour of an extended emergency room shift. Season two takes place approximately ten months after the events of the first season, set during the Fourth of July weekend.

Moafi joins several other new cast members for the second season, including Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, and Lucas Iverson in recurring roles. Baker will portray an unhoused patient, while Choi and Iverson play medical students, and Hollard takes on the role of a recent nursing school graduate.

The Iranian-American actress brings significant television experience to the role, having previously starred in HBO's "The Deuce," Showtime's "The L Word: Generation Q," Apple TV+'s "Black Bird," and FX's "Class of '09."