Royal Isolation: Prince Harry Full of REGRETS After Megxit

Leaving the royal family and his duties behind in the middle of a global pandemic is surely something Prince Harry did not anticipate before pushing with their decision to quit as senior royals.

When the 35-year-old Duke and his wife Meghan Markle made a bombshell announcement to quit as senior members of the royal family, it created a division of backlash and support. But regardless of the condemnation from royal enthusiasts, Prince Harry is focused on one thing: protecting his wife and 11-month-old son Archie from the public and media scrutiny.

But after the turn of events caused by the coronavirus outbreak, royal experts believe that Prince Harry will now have to reflect on his decision to turn his back on his family.

Speaking to Zoe Burrell's "Royals" podcast, royal commentator Angela Mollard said that Harry might be feeling "tremendously isolated" at the moment because of the quarantine and the fact that he cannot do anything to help his countrymen.

Zoe Burrell added that the Duke might have lost his sense of purpose as he completely isolates himself and his family from the royal family.

"I really worry about Prince Harry. He is someone who is very connected to his family as it is all he has ever known," Mollard said.

"He has no connection with that now. In fact, of all the times to move apart from the Royal Family, I can imagine that right now, he feels tremendously isolated," she added.

Mollard believes that Queen Elizabeth's grandson had dedicated his whole life serving the British people, so he may feel useless at the moment when the country needed his support the most.

The royal expert is convinced that Harry will feel extra isolated since they will not have any contact with friends or anything purposeful activity at the moment.

"Prince Harry has many talents, and he has a particular ability at bringing people together and really understanding issues and feeling very passionate about those issues," Mollard explained.

"Prince Harry has no real sense of purpose among that at the moment," she added.

The royal commentator said that although Meghan and Harry are working behind-the-scene for their new charity institution to help COVID-19 relief efforts, the Duke may be seriously reflecting on what he just did to the royal family and how it will affect the future.

Before officially stepping down as senior royals, Prince Harry's personal project, The Invictus Game, was forcibly put on hold due to the threats of coronavirus. Harry issued a heartfelt apology and explained that it is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one since the health and safety of everybody is the top priority.

Earlier this week, Meghan and Harry's spokesperson revealed that the ex-royal couple already decided to name their charity institution as "Archewell."

While the philanthropic project aims to support efforts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple thinks it is not yet the right time to launch the institution and instead focus on surviving the coronavirus.

