Butt-Day! Kim Kardashian Flashes Famous Bottom Amid Self-Isolation

Kim Kardashian is not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop her from showing off her fabulous physique.

The KKW Beauty mogul is currently spending her time in isolation with Kanye West and their four kids inside their California mansion. She is also using the time to promote her SKIMS Collection.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star plugged her company again as she shared some head-turning photographs of herself on the beach.

The photo revealed her thong that exposed her ever-famous butt. Of course, she complimented it with a crop top.

Kim maximized her marketing by also sharing another picture of her sitting on her Instagram page and wrote the same caption.

In addition, Kim showed how she posed on a rock formation last Sunday. Before these updates, she also exhibited her shapewear brand in another angle of the look, showing off her cleavage and taut midriff.

Wrong Timing?

Her fans have been noticing how the media personality's social media accounts are business as usual amid the pandemic. Because of this, the businesswoman and socialite received heavy criticisms for promoting her brand.

Through her Instagram, Kim announced that she would be donating a million dollars to help fight COVID-19. However, her way of extending her hand overshadowed her good deed -- using the opportunity to promote her SKIMS brand.

"On Monday, we will restock the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, be able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic," Kim segued.

In another post, she repeated the same pledge and said: "In restocking, SKIMS will be able to help bring relief to those affected by COVID-19 with our commitment to donate $1M to support mothers and children during this difficult time."

Because of her repeated self-centered promotions, netizens called her out for being insensitive and "unnecessary," considering her worth is more than a million dollars.

Kim Broke Her Promise?

Although seeing Kim in a bikini already became a usual view for her fans, the future lawyer seemed to have forgotten her one promise last year about flashing too much of her skin.

Throughout her active years, Kim has been known for her hourglass body shape, which she flaunted almost every day online. She also made headlines in the 2019 Met Gala when she wore a latex Thierry Mugler dress which was notably designed to display a wet look.

However, in November 2019, she appeared on New York Magazine's cover story where she admitted that things are different now (referring to the wet-look style) since she is a mother of four wonderful kids and a criminal justice advocate at the same time.

The KKW Beauty mogul explained that she could not think of scrolling through her Instagram feed when she is with her kids knowing that there is a huge possibility a full-nude photo will appear on her phone.

"I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off," she went on.

But maybe, business is always business, and posing for KKW is an exemption for the owner.

READ MORE: Official! Kourtney Kardashian Taking 'Big Step Back' From 'KUWTK' Because of THIS!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles