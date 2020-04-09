Cardi B Shamelessly Shares How Coronavirus Has Affected Her Sex Life

Cardi B gets real about the intimate details of her sex life with her husband Offset while in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Too Much Information

The 27-year-old rapper has always been known for her outspoken personality and this time, she spoke about sex with all honesty. She revealed that she is lonely and randy in her mansion in Los Angeles as several things have put her sex life to a halt.

Cardi B and her husband Offset, proud parents to their daughter Kulture, have been having problems getting it on in the sack. The rapper knew that revealing such details can be considered TMI, as she gets real with her 62.1 million followers on Instagram.

"I have sex so many times, and now I'm on my period, I can't even f** k," Cardi B explained.

While the world health concern may have kept her at home with her husband, Cardi B's sex life was put in a brief stop because she was taken to the hospital. She suffered from a horrible case of the stomach flu.

The "Bodak Yellow" artist has been forced to stay in the hospital to get proper medication as the mysterious illness caused her to throw up everything she ate.

Cardi B is now back in her home and in recovery. She is not getting any sex though, and she wants the world to know.

She added that the quarantine restrictions have made her yearn to be with family and friends.

"I miss my family and I miss my friends ... I've never been so alone ... I just watch documentaries and watch movies," Cardi B added.

At the moment, the only thing that is keeping Cardi B distracted is the hit "Netflix" documentary about Tiger King.

Like everyone else who is stuck in their homes at this time, Cardi B could not help but speak of boredom. She hopes everything would get back to how they were so everyone could also get their life back in motion.

Priority Health Care

Because she had to stay in the hospital for observation, the rapper was criticized for occupying a hospital bed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Netizens felt that the hospital bed could have been given to those battling with the coronavirus.

People took it to social media to tell the rapper what they thought of her getting treatment for something she could have dealt with at home. Some gave their comments about why Cardi B has been given special treatment.

Did she really get priority health care?

People thought it was inconsiderate of Cardi B to use her celebrity status to get fast hospital treatment. Others thought she was only acting up despite losing five pounds in just four days of her stomach illness.

The rapper could not help but defend herself on social media. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Cardi wrote about how badly she has been hit by the mysterious illness.

"Honestly cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days I went to the ER last night and I'm feeling way better," she tweeted. "Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain."

