KUWTK: Kris Jenner, BF Corey Gamble Had A Quickie In Kylie’s Office

Momager Kris Jenner could not resist the incredible charm of her much younger beau, Corey Gamble.

In the PDA-packed episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashian," the 39-year-old talent manager visited Jenner -- who was in Kylie Jenner's office at that time.

The couple appeared have missed each other so much, as they shared passionate kisses while in front of the camera crew.

Kris' Five-Minute Rule

As things got steamy, the 64-year-old reality star asked Gamble to stay in the office to do the dirty deed.

"Don't leave, don't you have just five minutes? Come on," Kris begged Corey.

Ganble was stunned and replied "Are you serious?" to which the Kardashian matriarch responded, "Yeah, do you have five minutes?"

Gamble timidly smiled as he assured Jenner that he "will make time."

What Kris Wants, Kris Gets!

The mother-of-six got what she wanted and prepared for the quickie as she detached her microphone from her body.

The couple then asked for some privacy as she shut them out of the office.

"Alright you guys, all of you, get out of here. Here's my mic, I'm taking a ten-minute break. Bye, sorry, goodbye," kris eclaimed.

As soon as Jenner closed the door, a staff member asked off the air: "Are they doing what I think they're doing?"

The other crew replied: "I don't know!"

Ever Heard of the Word TMI, Kris?

The raunchy scene came after a "KUWTK" sneak peek showed the momager talking to her two daughters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian regarding her sex life.

When Kris arrived at the restaurant for their late lunch, she asked Kendall and Khloe if she looked okay as she detailed her dirty deed with her beau.

"Do I have lipstick all over my face? We were just having a little make-out session in the car.... Is my shirt on right?" kris asked.

The two were left shocked and a little bit grossed out as their mom openly talked about her sex life.

The Good American founder even had to hush Kris for casually saying "sex" out loud in the restaurant.

In the confessional, Khloe admitted that she loved her family's dynamic and how they are open to each other; however, this time, it is not being open anymore but oversharing intimate moments.

"I love our dynamic with our mom and I would not change it for the world, but does my mom overshare? I mean, she's talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo...some things...zip it," khloe explained.

Kar-Jen Clan Approved

Jenner and Gamble have been dating for six years after her split with ex-husband Bruce Jenner -- now Caitlyn -- in 2013.

Their relationship did not go well at first. The 39-year-old talent manager has to win the hearts of Kris' kids. They even called their May-December affair "creepy" because of their huge age gap.

In the March 2015 episode of "KUWTK," the momager expressed her concerns for being judged and criticized for being with a much younger partner.

"It's so annoying that my own family is being so judgmental because all I really want to do is live my life," Jenner confessed.

"I can't do anything without getting criticized. ... It's like you're a bunch of haters."

