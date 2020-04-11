Royal Leave: Trusted Meghan Markle Designer Steps Down from Key Role

The wedding designer of the Meghan Markle will soon end her contract, which lasted for three years, with the Givenchy.

As Gursimran Hans of Express writes, Claire Waight Keller is one of Markle's most trusted designers.

In fact, several of her designs were worn by the Duchess.

One of the most memorable instances was in 2018 when Meghan wore a dress that she designed during a trip to Ascot with Queen Elizabeth II.

It is also to be noted that Meghan herself gave Claire the 2018 British Womenswear Designer of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards.

Meghan stated that "We have a deep connection to what we wear. Sometimes it's deeply personal, sometimes it's emotional."

Pregnant with her baby Archie at the time, she went on and complimented Designer Claire saying that she was kind and had really good values.

This was reciprocated when, upon receiving her award, the designer stated that Meghan was an amazing woman.

"I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. "To have someone like that trust you on such a personal moment in their life. "I can't thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment," she added.

The Duchess is known for her impeccable fashion taste.

As reported by Michelle Kapusta, Vogue even named her as one of the best-dressed women in 2019.

Meghan's Designer Leaves Givenchy

Waight Keller announced her departure from Givenchy last Friday, according to The Cut.

The royal designer born in Birmingham recently had a debut for her final Givenchy collection.

Featuring the daughter of Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, the collection was launched early March and during the Paris Fashion Week.

Critics loved the work of the 49-year-old designer.

It has also received tons of positive reviews.

When she left the brand, however, she left with little explanation.

She only stated that she was thankful for the experience she's had with the astounding Givenchy design team and ateliers.

And that, the dedication and exceptional talents she's worked with will always be in her memory.

"My heartfelt thanks go out to each of the unsung heroes and heroines behind the scenes, for their contribution from product to communications and retail, and every global team member, partner and supplier in between," she stated.

According to the Daily Mail, Claire bore the honor of being the first woman ever to be its artistic director.

The New York Times also states that Gal Gadot is among Waight Keller's celebrity clients.

Her design was worn by the 'Wonderwoman' star in the Oscars in 2020.

Another famous client she had is Chadwick Boseman who, in 2019, attended the Oscars wearing her designer clothing.

Meet the other royal designers

Sarah Burton, the Creative Director of Alexander MacQueen is Kate Middleton's designer for the bridal gown.

Other notable designers include is Elizabeth and David Emanuel.

They designed Princess Diana's dress in 1981.

Sir Norman Hartnell, on the other hand, design the Queen's wedding dress.

Even the maids of honor for King George VI and the Queen Mother's coronation could not resist the allure of his designer dresses.

He was granted a Royal Warrant in 1940 so that he could produce dresses for the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth.

And, in 1957, he received a royal warrant for the Queen.

The Queen was so fond of his designs that even after he passed away in 1979, she kept purchasing from his dress house.

