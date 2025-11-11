"Euphoria" is revving up for its highly touted third season, and rumors persist about a rift between lead stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, with politics said to be at the root of the tension.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Zendaya has been avoiding press events that include Sweeney. "It's no wonder she's refusing to do it. It's a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney's views on Trump and her refusal to apologize for the racist ad," the source explained, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

The "racist ad" refers to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign featuring the tagline, "I have good jeans and good genes," which drew widespread criticism for allegedly perpetuating white supremacist ideals.

Sweeney addressed the controversy herself, saying, "I'm way more aware about things than people think. The ad spoke for itself. I did a jean ad. The reaction was a surprise. When I have an issue I want to speak about, people will hear. "

This fact is further underscored by Donald Trump's endorsement of the campaign. According to The Independent, Trump called it the "hottest ad ever" and described Sweeney's Republican affiliation as "fantastic." Sweeney described his praise as "surreal."

As reported by HotNewHiphop, fans speculate that Zendaya's reluctance to appear in public with her co-star stems from the controversy and Sweeney's political stance. Neither actress has directly commented on the reported tension.

Sweeney's feature in GQ, where she discussed the American Eagle ad and shared her perspective as the cover star of Men of the Year, appears to have intensified the rumors.

HBO has announced a spring 2026 release for the third season of "Euphoria." Should the rumors of a rift between Zendaya and Sweeney hold true, it will be intriguing to observe the impact on promotional events.