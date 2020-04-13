OUTRAGEOUS! Royal Trolls Target Meghan Markle, Demands Prince Harry 'Return'

After being a target of internet trolls last week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's potential domain name for their new foundation has been held to ransom.

Cyber squatters have been targeting several website domain names that could hypothetically be used by Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their new charity, "Archewell."

According to their hackers, they are willing to surrender the domain name if Meghan Markle will ask Prince Harry to go back home to the UK.

As the Daily Star reports, the hackers have unveiled a web address with the domain archewellcharity.com which bore that unique demand.

On the homepage, they said, "We will surrender this domain upon the immediate and safe return of Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex to Her Majesty's the United Kingdom."

Underneath the demand features the address of Buckingham Palace, "Westminster - London - SW1A 1AA - United Kingdom."

At the bottom, it writes, "Yours faithfully," and a fake email address that says, arcehwellcharity@protonmail.com.

The trolls' move follows another domain tipped for use by Archewell, Archewellfoundation.com, being snapped up by cyber hackers, where they redirected users to Kanye West's music video for "Gold Digger."

Aside from the hacked website, trolls have also been fast to set up numerous accounts on Instagram as well.

The handle @archewell has already been taken by a person who has published just one image of turquoise, while "@archewellglobal" and "@archewell.global" are already existing.

Copying the design of the couple's previous Instagram account @SussexRoyal and pretending to operate as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the "@archewellglobal" account wished its more than 4000 followers a "very happy, healthy and peaceful Easter."

This wasn't the first time the couple was caught in a hoax.

Poor Prince Harry!

Early this year, two Russian pranksters succeeded in getting Prince Harry's mobile phone and email address.

The Guardian reported that the motion was set when Royal Foundation's former Chief Executive Lorraine Heggessey was contacted by the pranksters and then forwarded the pair's email directly to the Prince.

The subject was titled, "Call or meeting with Greta Thunberg," YouTuber trolls Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov claimed to be from Greta's director and set up the message in the name of a former Swiss President.

But it wouldn't be the last time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be annoyed by trolls.

$100,000 For The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Photo?!

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to a Hollywood hub, it will be tricky for them to stay out of the public eye.

According to The Sunday Times, California paparazzi said groups of photographers are already camping out near the couple's home to catch a glimpse of the former British royals.

Mark Karloff told the publication that once the quarantine rules are relaxed and the public is aware of the Duke and Duchess being there, "It's going to be a little bit of a frenzy to get to them."

Karloff added that the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be "hounded every single day" for the first few months staying in the US.

The paparazzo also provided an estimate of how much the first exclusive photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could sell for, saying that it can go as high as $100,000 since they are considered "A-list" stars.

"Leo DiCaprio, global interest. Beyoncé, global interest. That's what Meghan wants. I hope she's ready for it," Karloff concluded.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Divorce? Duchess' True 'Scary' Plot Reportedly Leaked

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles