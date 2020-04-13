Impressive! Simone Biles KILLED THIS New Viral Challenge

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles crushed other celebrities in a handstand competition took place on social media.

This is according to Page Six.

Smith adds that Biles showed off by taking off the sweatpants that she had been wearing while maintaining the handstand.

To add to that, Mashable SE Asia stressed that Simone turned the ordeal into a world-class competition by doing the handstand without any wall supporting her body.

This was heightened challenge to whole new level since most of those who engaged needed a wall to hold their body up.

MSN points out that the gymnast did the challenge effortlessly all the while remarking that she struggled with her second leg.

Today adds that Biles posted her version of the handstand, which she did in her living room with her mat placed on the center, on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The Viral Handstand T-shirt Challenge

As mentioned by Page Six, despite acing the contest, Biles wasn't among the first to try the challenge.

It was actually Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal who started it.

Marvel superhero Holland did it first. While holding his handstand position, he managed to put a shirt on.

Holland then began to challenge others, including Gyllenhaal who happily took part.

As NY Daily News reported, this quickly escalated as Olympian Hurlder Lolo Jones, impressively puts two t-shirts on while sipping wine.

There were others who attempted to top Jones.

But it was Biles who succesfully dethroned him by removing her own sweatpants while she held her handstand.

As highlighted by MSN, there were also funny remarks in light of the challenge.

One of which was made by Chrissy Teigen who said, "Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally."

Ryan Reynolds also posted a short, "No" in response to Biles.

Why You Shouldn't Challenge the Amazing Simone Biles

As stated by Time, Simone Biles is one of the best female gymnasts.

The publication also emphasized that according to USA Gymnastics, she has bagged at least 30 Olympic medals.

The New York Times also stated that Biles is the Most Decorate Gymnast in the World Championships.

Other Viral Challenges During the Pandemic

If you're looking for more challenges to keep yourself occupied, Taylor Lorenz of the New York Times got just what you're craving for.

In her April 11 article, she states that Instagram has been teeming with viral challenges left and right.

A few weeks ago, she said teenagers started posting plain pictures of themselves that went along with the caption "Until tomorrow".

Those who have liked the photos, she adds, were told to be awake for at least 24 hours.

They were also dared into doing the exact thing.

16-year-old Ophelia Parisi of Whitesboro, New York confessed to Lorenz that her feed was swarming with the challenge.

Parisi added the popularity of the challenge is related to the fact that everyone was home and bored.

Another challenge is called "draw something".

Using the available tools on IG stories, you need to tag at least five friends.

The participants would draw something and those who have been tagged were encouraged to do the same.

