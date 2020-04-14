Brandon Jenner on Caitlyn Jenner: 'I Only Saw Him For STAGED Photo-Ops' After Kris Kardashian Happened

Brandon Jenner has some deep, angsty feelings over dad, Caitlyn Jenner. According to him, he mostly grew up seeing him around six times only when he was 8 to 25 years of age. Given how famous Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner is and how hands-on he was to the Kylie and Kendall Jenner when still married to Kris, even to the Kardashian siblings, this is surprising.

Caitlyn Jenner has a total of three families, wherein he had two children each. Even though it seems that he is a very involved dad, it appears that he did not give enough attention to some kids over others. One of the children who feel neglected growing up, probably unbeknownst to Caitlyn, is Brandon Jenner.

In his new tell-all, entitled "To Me, He Was Just Dad," Brandon shared that his father, then Bruce Jenner, and mother Linda Thompson broke up in 1986 and divorced. After this, he no longer sees his dad enough. The number further decreased when he got married to Kris Kardashian.

Since then, the number of times they have seen each other can be counted by barely the fingers of his two hands.

"I am my mother's first child and my father's third. My half-brother Burt and my half-sister Casey lived with their mother. My younger brother Brody, my mother, my father, and I lived in a quaint wooden craftsman house in Malibu, one of the first built. But I don't have many memories from before my parents split up and my father moved out. I was four-years-old at the time," Brandon shared in the book.

According to Brandon, they broke up because at the time, Bruce was already wanted to start transitioning to female. He did not understand what that meant. Brandon then revealed that a few years after the divorce, Bruce seemed to have a change of mind. He decided that it was not the right time to transition yet, so many of the surgeries already done to him were reversed.

Instead of getting back together or becoming civil to each other, given that the reason for their divorce is no longer being pushed through, Brandon's parents became more hostile towards each other. "She had worked hard to accept that the reason my dad couldn't be with her was that he was working towards transitioning," but it appeared then that it was only an excuse.

The idea further strengthened when he started dating Kris Kardashain. It became tremendously painful for Brandon'smom. As a result, he could not see his father as much as he liked. In fact, between the ages of 8 and 25, he saw him only less than a half dozen times, which felt staged rather than real.

When he married Kris, family time for Caitlyn reportedly became all-business. One can only assume this became more so when the Kardashians started to dominate Hollywood with their reality show and countless business and commercial endeavors.

In the book, Brandon revealed that he did not know Caitlyn was truly unhappy with Kris for years since he was mostly living untrue to who he is.

Fortunately today, all have changed. With Caitlyn now having transitioned, Brandon says his relationship with her has transformed. "It's great. It's great. It's really good. [Caitlyn and I are] close. We're closer than ever," Brandon shared to HollywoodLife back in 2019. Earlier than the publication of this new book, Brandon already expressed that Caitlyn just transitioned sooner so that their relationship was not strained.

